How much is Anti-malarial Drugs Market work in near Future?

Growing prevalence and incidence of malaria around the globe is primarily driving the growth of anti-malarial drugs market. According to the World Health Organization, in 2018, there were an estimated 228 million cases of malaria worldwide. Moreover, the estimated number of malaria deaths stood at 405 000 in 2018. Growing number of regulatory approval to introduce novel drugs and therapy is further expected to support the growth of anti-malarial drugs market.

For instance, in July 2018, GSK and Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV) announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved, under Priority Review, single-dose Krintafel (tafenoquine) for the radical cure (prevention of relapse) of Plasmodium vivax (P. vivax) malaria in patients aged 16 years and older who are receiving appropriate antimalarial therapy for acute P. vivax infection.

The prominent players in the Anti-malarial Drugs Market are Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Zydus Cadila, Merck KGaA Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Cipla Ltd, Ranbaxy Laboratories, Novartis AG, Alvizia Health Care, Bayer AG, and Roche Inc.

Also, growing number of partnership among key players in the market is another key factor augment growth of the market. For instance, in December 2019, Ipca Laboratories entered into a collaboration agreement with Medicines for Malaria Venture to develop a novel antimalarial co-formulation, Atoguanil, a combination of atovaquone and proguanil.

In April 2018, Novartis announces a five-year commitment to the fight against malaria in conjunction with the 7th Multilateral Initiative on Malaria Conference and the Malaria Summit of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.

In March 2018, Ranbaxy launched launch of a new anti-malarial drug. Branded Synriam, the drug is the first molecule indigenously developed by a private Indian pharma player

In May 2020, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved artesunate for injection to treat severe malaria in adult and pediatric patients.

Middle East &Africa is expected to hold significant share in the global anti-malarial drugs market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the high prevalence of malaria in the region. According to the World Health Organization, Africa Region carries a disproportionately high share of the global malaria burden. In 2018, the region was home to 93% of malaria cases and 94% of malaria deaths

Most anti-malarial drugs used today are prepared from a group of compounds called tropomyosin or thyroxine. Antimalarials are usually employed for the treatment of malaria, while some only treat merely the symptomatic manifestations of this disease while ignoring the root cause. These contain both antimalarials and topical agents for the purpose of alleviating the pain caused by malaria. The anti-malarial drugs such as quinacrine and methotrexate both prevent the malaria-inducing malariasenic micro-cysts.

