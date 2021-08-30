How much is Hospital-acquired Disease Testing Market work in near Future?

Hospital-acquired infections are acquired by the patient under medical care. The most common types of hospital-acquired infections are urinary tract infections, bloodstream infections, Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), pneumococcal infections, and gastrointestinal illnesses. An increasing rate of morbidity related to hospital-acquired infections worldwide is a major factor driving the growth of the hospital-acquired disease testing market. Devices such as catheters and ventilators that are used in modern care facilities are also among the primary causes of these infections.

Major Company Profiles Covered in This Report: Diatherix laboratories, Life technologies, Cantel Medical Corporation Meridian Biosciences, Qiagen GmbH, Nordion, Roche, and Cepheid & others.

Key players in the market are focused on adoption of expansion strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships in order to expand their product portfolio and global presence in the hospital-acquired disease testing market. For instance, in April 2019, Meridian Bioscience, Inc. entered an agreement to acquire GenePOC Inc., a Canada based provider of molecular diagnostic instruments and assays. Through this acquisition, Meridian Bioscience will include state-of-the art revogene molecular diagnostics platform of GenePOC Inc. in its diagnostics portfolio.

Rising incidence of infections such as central line associated bloodstream infection (CLABSI), catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI), and others are expected to drive growth of the hospital-acquired disease testing market over the forecast period. For instance, according to data published during the National Healthcare Safety Network Bloodstream Infection Surveillance in March 2018, around 30,000 CLABSI cases are reported every year in the U.S. CLABSI can prolong the hospital stay, which can increase the cost burden on patients and also lead to mortality.

Furthermore, according to the statistics published by the International Society for Infectious Diseases in March 2018, around 250,000 cases of blood stream infections are reported every year in the U.S. Among these, around 80,000 are catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSI) which occur in intensive care units.

