How much is India Coronary Stents Market work in near Future?

Coronary stents are typically made from metal mesh, a stent is placed into an artery to enlarge the opening of the artery, also known as an angiocatheca, after a surgical procedure to widen the artery known as a Percutaneous coronary intervention or, more commonly, an angioplastectomy. Performed with local anesthesia and minimal sedation, an angioplastectomy usually takes less than an hour and uses no major surgical incisions. Another popular technique for the placement of coronary stents involves the use of drug-eluting stents.

Major Company Profiles Covered in This Report: Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Inc., Biosensors Inc., Terumo Corporation, and Boston Scientific Inc.

The growing prevalence of coronary heart disease in India is propelling the growth of the India coronary stents market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular disease-account for over a quarter (26%) of these deaths. 15% of the population smoke tobacco, 4.3 liters of pure alcohol consumed per person, and Just over a fifth (21.1%) have hypertension which can increase the risk of heart attack, heart failure, kidney disease, or stroke. Additionally, the high adoption of stents in the treatment of a cardiovascular blockage in the country is again fostering the growth of the India coronary stents market. The lack of centers that offer PCI and primary PCI procedures coupled with the low accessibility to the medical facilities especially across rural areas is projected to restrict the growth of the India coronary stents market.

Key Developments:

In February 2018, Medtronic plc has announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval and U.S. launch of the Resolute Onyx 2.0 mm Drug-Eluting Stent (DES)—the smallest sized DES on the market.

In June 2017, OrbusNeich has announced the launch of its Sapphire percutaneous coronary angiography balloon dilatation catheters (Sapphire II PRO and Sapphire NC Plus) following their recent 510k clearance by the FDA.

In February 2019, Biotronik has received premarket approval from FDA for its Orsiro ultrathin drug-eluting stent intended for use in percutaneous coronary intervention procedures

In March 2018, SMT (Sahajanand Medical Technologies), the manufacturer of cardiac stents in India, announces a strategic partnership with Cordis, Cardinal Health’s interventional vascular business. The new partnership with SMT in India provides Cardinal Health access to the fast-growing Indian cardiology market, as the latter marks its entry into the Indian market.

In September 2017, iVascular SLU announced that it has received approval for selling its coronary and peripheral products in India. iVascular product portfolio was produced with advanced technologies to enhance patient outcomes and provide physicians with the solution for the challenges that they’ve meet daily.

