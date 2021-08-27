How Much Is Spa Market Work In Near Future?

How Much Is Spa Market Work In Near Future?

The Spa Market 2021-2027 research report analyzes the current as well as future aspects of the industry & presents leading regions, growth trends & strategies of the key players which is bound to impact the global Spa industry share in various end-use applications.

The research analyst provides comprehensive data, which enhances the growth of the industries. This report focuses on the basic requirement strategies of the businesses, which helps to enlarge the productivity. Additionally, it offers different market segments, such as application, types, size, end-users, cost, etc.

Wellness is a state of complete physical, mental, and social wellbeing. Spa is considered as one of the important factors in wellness industry, as it provides healing, relaxation, and feeling of rejuvenation. According to the Global Wellness Institute, the wellness economy encompasses industries that enable consumers to incorporate wellness activities into daily lives. Wellness sector includes beauty & anti-aging, healthy eating, nutrition & weight loss, wellness tourism, fitness & mind-body, preventive & personalized medicine, and public health, complementary & alternative medicine, wellness lifestyle real estate, spa economy, thermal/mineral springs, and work place wellness.

According to Global Wellness Economy Monitor, out of US$ 3.7 trillion global wellness economy in 2015, spa industry accounted for US$ 99 billion. Out of wellness sectors such as spa facilities, thermal/mineral springs, wellness tourism, work place wellness, and wellness life style real estate; wellness tourism is estimated to project 7.5% annual growth rate from 2015-2020.

Moreover, stress, busy life style, pollution, use of chemicals fertilizers for preservation and farming are adversely affecting health leading to several disorders such as obesity, hypertension, and anxiety. People are focused on adopting preventive measures, healthy life style and life choices such as exercise, dieting, consumption of balanced diet, use of natural and organic products, and meditation.

North America’s spa industry is growing at a faster pace with major share held by U.S., followed by Canada. According to Global Wellness Economy Monitor, in 2015, North America had total 28,306 spa facilities with 24,421 concentrated in the U.S. alone. According to International Spa Association in the U.S., 179 million spa visits were reported in 2015

Key players operating in the global spa market are adopting various inorganic growth strategies such as partnership & collaboration to expand their businesses. For instance, in June 2017, The PGATOUR and Massage Envy announced a four-year partnership designating Massage Envy as an Official Sponsor of the PGATOUR and PGATOUR Champions with the Official Total Body Care Sponsor of the Player Performance Centers.

Key players operating in the global spa market include Four Seasons Hotel limited, Massage Envy Franchising LLC, Emirates Palace, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Jade Mountain Resort, Gaia Retreat & Spa, Ananda, and Lanserhof Tegernsee