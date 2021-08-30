How Much Organic Farming Market Is Potentially Boosting Up The Economy In Future 2027?

Organic Farming Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2027). The research presents a complete assessment of the market and contains Future trends, Current Growth Factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report conducted a professional and in-depth analysis of the current situation of the Organic Farming market, including major players such as manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, and investors. The report also helps you understand the dynamic structure of the Organic Farming market by identifying and analyzing market segments.

Organic farming is an agricultural system that uses biological fertilizers derived from plant and animal wastes. Organic farming enhances agro-ecosystem health, which includes soil biological activity, biodiversity, and biological cycle. It excludes the use of chemical or synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, and growth regulators.

Favorable growth of organic agricultural practices all over the world coupled with regional government initiatives to promote organic farming is boosting growth of the global organic farming market. According to Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL) report, in 2014, over 44.4 million hectares of land is occupied by organic agricultural activities. In 2015, the regions with the largest areas of organic agricultural land are Oceania (22.8 million hectares, which is almost 45 percent of the world’s organic agricultural land) and Europe (12.7 million hectares, 25 percent). The countries with the most organic agricultural land include Australia (22.7 million hectares), Argentina (3.1 million hectares), and the United States (2 million hectares).

Changing dietary patterns towards organic food products are pushing demand for organic fertilizers in organic farming. According to reports published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 6 in 10 U.S. citizens believe that organic foods are better for their health. Also, according to the U.S Department of Agriculture, 4% of total food sales in the U.S. in 2016, were from organic products. The organic retail sales in Europe stood at US$ 30.85 billion in 2014, as estimated by the International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements.

Major players operating in the global organic farming market include Picks Organic Farm, Organic Farmers Co., The Indian Organic Farmers Producer Company Limited (IOFPCL), Bayer AG, Camson Bio Technologies Limited, and ZUWA Organic Farms Pvt Ltd among others.

