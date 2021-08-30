Trending

How Much Organic Farming Market Is Potentially Boosting Up The Economy In Future 2027?

Photo of nirav niravAugust 30, 2021
1

Organic Farming Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2027). The research presents a complete assessment of the market and contains Future trends, Current Growth Factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report conducted a professional and in-depth analysis of the current situation of the Organic Farming market, including major players such as manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, and investors. The report also helps you understand the dynamic structure of the Organic Farming market by identifying and analyzing market segments.

Great savings for you 2000$ Класс GIFs - Get the best gif on GIFERDiscount On Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/2450

[Note: *The PDF Brochure Includes

1) Table of Content (ToC),
2) Research Framework of the actual report, and
3) Research Methodology adopted for it.]

Organic farming is an agricultural system that uses biological fertilizers derived from plant and animal wastes. Organic farming enhances agro-ecosystem health, which includes soil biological activity, biodiversity, and biological cycle. It excludes the use of chemical or synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, and growth regulators.

Favorable growth of organic agricultural practices all over the world coupled with regional government initiatives to promote organic farming is boosting growth of the global organic farming market. According to Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL) report, in 2014, over 44.4 million hectares of land is occupied by organic agricultural activities. In 2015, the regions with the largest areas of organic agricultural land are Oceania (22.8 million hectares, which is almost 45 percent of the world’s organic agricultural land) and Europe (12.7 million hectares, 25 percent). The countries with the most organic agricultural land include Australia (22.7 million hectares), Argentina (3.1 million hectares), and the United States (2 million hectares).

Changing dietary patterns towards organic food products are pushing demand for organic fertilizers in organic farming. According to reports published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 6 in 10 U.S. citizens believe that organic foods are better for their health. Also, according to the U.S Department of Agriculture, 4% of total food sales in the U.S. in 2016, were from organic products. The organic retail sales in Europe stood at US$ 30.85 billion in 2014, as estimated by the International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements.

Major players operating in the global organic farming market include Picks Organic Farm, Organic Farmers Co., The Indian Organic Farmers Producer Company Limited (IOFPCL), Bayer AG, Camson Bio Technologies Limited, and ZUWA Organic Farms Pvt Ltd among others.

Request Free Sample Report

Important Information that can be extracted from the Report:

♦ Assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the growth of the Organic Farming Market

♦ Successful market entry strategies formulated by emerging market players

♦ Pricing and marketing strategies adopted by established market players

♦ Country-wise assessment of the Organic Farming Market in key regions

♦ Year-on-Year growth of each market segment over the forecast period 2027

Thousands Of Companies Use Our Reports To Understand Their Markets

Go Through Our Trusted Clients List: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

In Addition, The Years Considered For The Study Are As Follows:

Historical year – 2014 to 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

 

Photo of nirav niravAugust 30, 2021
1
Photo of nirav

nirav

About Us: Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformation growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

Related Articles

[PDF] Bring Spot on Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market Outlook 2021

August 27, 2021

Which Segment Has The Largest Share In The Wireline Services Market?

August 27, 2021

[PDF] Data Center Power Market Almost Affects New Heights of International Competitive Landscape

August 28, 2021

[PDF] Aircraft Electric Brake Control System Market – Important Strategies to Grow Your Business

August 28, 2021
Back to top button