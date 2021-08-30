How Much Was The Global Fish Products Market Worth In 2020?

Fish Products Market report studied the assessment of worldwide data, competitive analysis, industry players, and their scope. Also analysis the tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, and forecast regions.

Fish products are consumed all over the world as it is one of the major sources of high quality proteins. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than one billion people depend on fish and fish products as their primary source of proteins. Fish is processed into various food and non-food products. Fish products are segmented into fish oil, fish meal, and others. The consumption of fish products is increasing globally owing to various benefits of these products. In addition to being a rich source of proteins, fish products also contain iodine and zinc, which has led to an increase in consumption of these product. Countries such as Portugal and Japan are witnessing an increase in the consumption of ready-to-eat and processed fish products. The main application of fish products are food, feed, pharmaceuticals and others.

The global fish market was pegged at 177.70 million tons in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.2% in terms of volume over the forecast period (2019 – 2027), and expected to reach 228.25 million tons by 2027.

70% of the fishmeal and fish oil products are derived from captured whole fish, and the rest from by-products of aquaculture. Moreover, the percentage of by-products would increase owing to its increased availability.

The non-tariff trade barriers play a major role in determining market access for fish and fishery products. Strategic business decisions with regards to export of unprocessed fish products are taken after considering the tariffs. The major barrier in increasing the trade exports among emerging economies is the lack of adherence to safety and quality related import requirements.

Major player’s operating in the fish products market include Omega Protein Corporation, FMC Corporation, Corpesca S.A., TripleNine Group A/S, Colpex International, FF Skagen A/S, Pesquera Diamante S.A., Marvesa Holding N.V, TASA, American Marine Ingredients, Croda Inc., GC Rieber Oils, and Pelagia.

