How Much Was The Global Potash Fertilizers Market Worth In 2020?

Global Potash Fertilizers Market Research Report initially provides a basic overview of the industry that covers definition, applications and technology, post which the report explores into the international players in the market. The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the market.

Potassium (K), which is often referred to as Potash, which is one of the essential nutrient used in the fertilizer industry. The increasing demand for food grains as well as fruits & vegetables are expected to drive growth of the global potash fertilizers market over the forecast period. Potash fertilizers offers advantages such as prevention of infection of plants from pests and other microbes. Potash fertilizers also helps to adapt to weather conditions, helps in absorbing more minerals from the soil, and strengthens the tree stalks. According to the Fertilizers Institute, Washington, potassium is one of the “Big 3” primary nutrients, which plays a fundamental role in the plant nutrition process.

Global potash fertilizers market was valued at US$ 21.64 Bn in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4%, in terms of value over the forecast period (2019-2027), and expected to reach US$ 32.08 Bn by 2027.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of around 45% in the global potash fertilizers market in 2018. This is attributed to growing population and increasing demand for food grains, which is propelling the growth of potash fertilizers market in the region. For instance, according to a research article published by Asian Development Bank (ADB), Asia Pacific is expected to account one third of the estimated 2,600 Mn increase in global population during 2010 and 2050, thus requiring additional efforts to increase yield of crops to cater to rising population in the region.

Major restraints for potash fertilizers market include increasing usage of natural fertilizers in organic farming operations. For instance, according to a research article published by University of Calabar, the combination of NPK with neem fertilizer (60 kg N/ha NPK + 60 kg N/ha) significantly increased the yield of Okra during the research studies.

Major players operating in the global potash fertilizers market include Israel Chemicals Ltd., EuroChem Group A.G., Agrium Inc., Uralkali PJSC, Yara International A.S.A., Migao Corporation, Sesoda Corporation, SQM S.A., Brazil Potash Corporation, and K+S KALI GmbH.

The companies are adopting strategies such as product launches for expanding their current product portfolio. For instance, in August 2019, China-based potash fertilizer manufacturer Migao Corporation and Belaruskali JSC jointly launched a new production facility near Soligorsk for manufacturing chlorine-free potash fertilizers. The plant is designed to manufacture potassium chloride as well as ammonium nitrate.

