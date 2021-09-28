How Poland treats migrants at the EU’s external border

Hajnowka (dpa) – Two black backpacks, a wet sleeping bag, a pair of soaked sneakers. In the dense forest near a country road near Hajnowka in the far east of Poland, the remains lie on moss and autumn leaves.

“It was probably an eventful start – who knows where these people are now,” says Maria Zlonkiewicz. The 36-year-old human rights activist rummages through one of the backpacks: drugs from Iraq and Turkey, a cell phone charger, cookies and rheumatoid bandages with Russian and Belarusian labels. There are traces of migrants from the Middle East. Thousands of them are currently trying to enter the EU illegally via Belarus. Many want to continue to Germany and other Western countries.

The first migrants died

Poland is counting on misery: in the region around the EU’s external border, the state of emergency applies, humanitarian organizations and journalists are not allowed to enter, most migrants are turned away. The government in Warsaw has accused Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko of organizing refugees at the EU’s external border – in response to tougher Western sanctions against his country. Several migrants have already died in recent weeks in the isolated and swampy border area.

Maria Zlonkiewicz fears that there will be no more deaths when the night frosts set in. “We call on the Polish government to allow doctors and paramedics to cross the border. Otherwise we will find a lot of bodies in the spring. ”Zlonkiewicz represents the“ Border Group ”action alliance with which Polish refugee aid organizations have joined. The activists are marching in the woods near the border. tracking down migrants, giving them food, warm clothes and emergency blankets, so far they have been able to help around 50 people.

Contact via Internet

Refugees find contact with helpers through social networks. “We are present on Internet forums announcing a supposed safe passage through Belarus,” explains activist Aleksandra Gulinska (34). Several times a day and night, groups of wandering refugees were now showing up.

Human rights activists are seeing signs that Polish border guards are deporting migrants to Belarus – so-called push-backs. “We are receiving signals from groups of refugees who are first on the Polish side of the border and then returning on the Belarusian side,” said Aleksandra Gulinska. Due to the state of emergency, which applies over a three-kilometer strip, rescuers are not allowed to go to the border and cannot document likely illegal push-backs.

Aid organizations are also unable to reach a group of 32 migrants who have been camping for several weeks near the Polish village of Usnarz Gorny in a forest on the Belarusian border.

Very guarded border

Around 4,000 border guards, 2,500 soldiers and 600 police officers are on duty at the 418 kilometer Polish border with Belarus. There are checkpoints in the forests around Hajnowka – not only at the start of the exclusion zone, but also on country roads and forest roads. Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said the situation at the border was serious. The state of emergency must be extended for another 60 days.

In Brussels, the tense situation at the border is viewed with great concern. On the one hand, European Interior Commissioner Ylva Johansson sees an “act of aggression” on the part of the Belarusian leader who wants to destabilize the EU. At the same time, the Swede said: “It is totally unacceptable that people are dying at our external borders. It demands transparency from the government in Warsaw. Poland must protect the EU’s external borders – but at the same time, it must comply with EU law and fundamental rights. She would like to talk to Polish Interior Minister Kaminski about it.

But cooperation between Poland and the European Commission is anything but fluid. In order to better assess the situation, the Brussels authority wants EU border protection to force Frontex to the border. But such an operation should be requested by the Polish government – and so far it has not even thought of it. In addition, Johansson’s team tried in vain for days to discuss between Kaminski and the European Commissioner. She now wants to go to Warsaw on Thursday. Then, after days of radio silence, there could be an exchange. “I would like to know more about what happened,” says Johansson.

The national-conservative government in Warsaw scares refugees, criticizes European parliamentarian Janina Ochojska, founder of “Polish Humanitarian Action”. Poland could certainly afford to take in the roughly 10,000 migrants who border guards are believed to be in Belarus. “I’m even sure: most Poles would like to help these people.”