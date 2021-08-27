How technology has changed the gaming industry

Technology has refined online games in recent years, as many games have blurred the lines between reality and fantasy. Games are now used not only to entertain people, but also for educational purposes in various fields. Mobile gaming technology is considered one of the main drivers of the industry in today’s scenario. Games have gone through many changes with the advancement of technology. From the development of electronic games to the era of arcade games, the gaming industry has advanced beyond imagination.

The constant advancement of technology itself

New versions of game consoles are released more frequently than before. Microsoft and Sony have released versions 2.0 of their current generation systems. Xbox One became Xbox One S. PS4 became PS4 Pro.

Why the update? New TV technology! The original systems were not designed to support 4k / HDR picture modes. What does this mean for you and the industry? It can mean constantly pushing the limits. As a game gets going, it’s time to start thinking about the next iteration of gaming technology. We bring you some of the biggest innovations in the games industry thanks to advancements in technology.

Facial recognition

3D scanning and facial recognition technology enables the systems to actually create your image in the game world (so you can create a custom avatar that looks just like you) or inventively transfer your own expressions to other digital creations. On top of that, the Intel® RealSense ™ 3D Camera could allow developers to create games that suit the gamer’s emotions by scanning 78 different spots on a person’s face. For example, some grimaces on your game screen mean that the system will instantly reduce the difficulty of the game.

Speech recognition

Too lazy to take the controller? No problem! Voice-activated games have been around for some time, but the potential for using technology in gaming systems has finally caught up with reality: Computers can now easily recognize users’ voice commands. Not only can you turn the console on and off with this technology, but you can also use voice commands to control the game, interact on social media, read playlists from your media library, or simply search the web by speaking to your system. of game .

3D graphics

Old online games were based on two-dimensional graphics. Little by little, with the invention of 3D graphics and special effects, games have become more realistic.

The invention of 3D graphics created new instruments to create realistic textures, calculate physical characteristics, and allow interactions between objects in the game. Well-designed realistic detailed special effects now allow gamers to immerse themselves in the world of online gaming. The animation, the game characters, the design and everything that goes with it are much better in games now, and even online casinos are using the same technology to improve their games.

Gesture control

Intel RealSense technology allows you to play first-person shooter games, or simply interact with your device, with just a few taps. Using a 3D camera that tracks 22 different points on their hand, gesture control allows users to connect to their gaming experience using their natural body movements. For example, the Warrior Wave game uses RealSense technology so that you can use your hand (the outline of which appears on the screen) to lead a group of ancient Greek soldiers to safety.

Modern technology has transformed the world and we cannot imagine living without the Internet, smartphones, and various high-tech devices. There is no better time to be a gamer than now. In the times to come, we will see more technological advancements in the gaming industry.

We still don’t know what to expect!

See comments