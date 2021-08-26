How to Analyze Hard Seltzers Market Growth? Which are the Applications in 2026? | Ficks, Blue Marble, Kona Brewing

Hard seltzers are frozen drinks are frozen, poured into small glasses, sealed with plastic wrap, and served. Most hard seltzers have a slightly thicker consistency than the traditional frozen drink and it is very popular at parties. There are many different types of hard seltzers to choose from including hard fresh-squeezed, hard sparkling milk, hard-seltzer water, hard-spiced beer, hard lemonade, hard malt beverage, raspberry flavored, and fruit juice flavored. The price range for most of these products starts around twenty dollars and can go all the way up into the hundreds of dollars depending on what brand and features users want. There are specialty brands that will be more expensive but they also offer more variety and may have some rare flavors.

By the product type: ABV More than 5%, ABV less than 5%

By the End-user Applications: Fruity flavors, Sparkling water, Alcohol, Sparkling water, Others

Competitive Section:

Anheuser-Busch InBev, Barefoot Cellars, Blue Marble, Boathouse Beverage Co., Future Proof Brands LLC, CUTWATER SPIRITS, Ficks & Co., HIGH NOON SPIRITS COMPANY, Kona Brewing Co,, Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

The global hard seltzers market focuses on six regions, such as North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Drivers:

The increasing demand for low ABV content and gluten-free content in the world is expected to fuel the growth of the global hard seltzers market over the forecast period. For instance, according to Healthline Media, in 2019 around 0.5 to 6% of the global population suffer from gluten allergy. Gluten sensitivity is one of the most common issues in adults and is more common in women than in men. Moreover, increasing advanced product launches by key market players is estimated to fuel the growth of the market.

Restraints:

The cost of high-grade seltzers is expected to hinder the growth of the global hard seltzers market.

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to hold a major share of the global hard seltzers market, owing to the increasing incidents of gluten allergy in the region. For instance, according to Verywell Health, around 6% to 7% of U.S. residents (20 million individuals) suffer from gluten sensitivity. Moreover, the presence of key market players in the region is expected to aid the growth of the market.

Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the global hard seltzers market owing to the market expansion of hard seltzers in the region along with high consumerism towards it among residents.

