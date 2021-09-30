Huawei case | Using prisoners as a political negotiation tool is “unacceptable”

(Pittsburgh) It was “totally unacceptable” to put people in jail for use as political bargaining chips, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday after China released two Canadians who had been detained for nearly three years.

Posted on Sep 30, 2021 at 6:20 pm

Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor were taken into custody at the request of the United States shortly after Canada’s 2018 arrest of the chief financial officer of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, Meng Wanzhou.

Although Beijing gave assurances that the two cases had nothing to do with each other, the “two Michaels” and an American and his sister were allowed to leave after Ms. Meng reached an agreement with the American authorities and was able to return to China last week.

“We are very pleased that the two Michaels were able to return home, as were our two US citizens,” Blinken told reporters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he participated in interstate trade talks on United and the European Union.

“But a bigger problem remains. And it’s not just about China: other countries also practice the arbitrary detention of citizens of other countries for political purposes. And that should be totally unacceptable, ”he continued.

Huawei number two was released after three years of house arrest in Vancouver to avoid extradition to the United States, which it sought to bring to justice for bank fraud as part of the sanctions imposed on Iran.

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were arrested in China on charges of espionage, which Ottawa classified as “fabricated”. On their return to Canada, they were greeted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.