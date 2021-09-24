Huawei CFO May Leave Canada |

Huawei’s financier – and daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei – has been stranded in Canada since late 2018. Now, an agreement with US prosecutors paves the way for Meng Wanzhou’s return to China.

New York (AP) – Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, stranded in Canada for years, may return to China after a deal with U.S. officials.

The US government withdrew his extradition request, and a Canadian court lifted all bail conditions. “Meng Wanzhou is free to leave Canada,” the Canadian Department of Justice said.

The financial director of the Chinese telecoms giant had reached an agreement with the US Department of Justice a few hours earlier. The process must initially be suspended and then halted if Meng adheres to the terms of the agreement. Meng in particular undertook not to contradict the presentation of individual facts by the American side. Meng had already declared himself innocent again in court. The deadline for which the procedure will be suspended runs until December 1, 2022, he said at the hearing.

Huawei chief financial officer and daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei was arrested in December 2018 at the instigation of U.S. authorities in Vancouver, Canada. The US government accused her, among other things, of circumventing sanctions against Iran. Meng defends himself in the long process against extradition to the United States. She had always claimed her innocence and accused the authorities of having violated her rights during her arrest.

