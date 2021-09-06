Hub Motor Market 2021 Research Reports, COVID-19 Impact, Growth and Analysis by Top Leaders | Forecast 2028 Hub motor market size is valued at USD 12.23 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.65% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028

Hub motor market size is valued at USD 12.23 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.65% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Market Scenario

Hub motors are the type of motor power generators that are installed on the wheels of the vehicles and are used for the improvement in effectiveness and performance of the vehicles. They are installed on the wheels of the electric vehicles so that the load on the engine can be reduced and the performance of the vehicle is enhanced.

The hub motor market has a huge potential to grow over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028, owing to the increased performance efficiency of a vehicle across the world. In addition, the increase in per capita income and rising disposable income are also largely influencing the growth of the hub motor market. Also the increasing environmental concerns has fueled the demand for electric vehicles which is another driver flourishing the growth of hub motor market, which in turn is raising the growth of the target market.

Segmentation:

Hub motor market is segmented on the basis of number of vehicle type, installation type, motor type, output type and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of vehicle type, the hub motor market is segmented into e-bikes, e-scooters/mopeds and e-motorcycles.

The hub motor market has also been segmented on the basis of installation type into front hub motor and rear hub motor.

On the basis of motor type, the hub motor market is segmented into gearless hub motor and geared hub motor.

Based on output type, the hub motor market is segmented intobelow 1000w, 1000-3000w and above 3000w.

The distribution channel of the hub motor market is segmented intoaftermarket and OE market.

The major players covered in the Hub Motor Market report are:

The major players covered in the hub motor market report are QS MOTOR, Schaeffler Group, Michelin, JIASHAN NEOPOWER INTERNATIONAL TRADE CO.LTD., Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd., NTN Corporation, TAJIMA EV CORPORATION, TDCM, SONA COMSTAR, Cutler MAC (Shanghai) Brushless Motor Co., Ltd., Leaf Motor, Robert Bosch GmbH, Specialized Bicycle Components, Zero Motorcycles, Inc., Luna Cycles, Heinzmann GmbH & Co. KG, Accell Group, Fuji-ta Bicycle Co. Ltd., MERIDA BIKES, and UU Motor, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Hub Motor Introduction and Market Overview

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Hub Motor Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Hub Motor Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Hub Motor Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 Hub Motor Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Hub Motor Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Hub Motor Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Hub Motor Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Hub Motor Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Hub Motor Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

