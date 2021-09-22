Humanized Mice Model Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Business Scenario, Product, Technology, Share and Forecasts 2020– 2028

Global Humanized Mice Model Market was valued at USD 78.3 million in 2020 and is expected to reach at USD 138.23 million by 2027 at a CAGR 9.8% from 2020-2027.

Humanized Mice Model is a mouse which possesses functioning human genes, tissues, cells, and organs in case of biological & medical research for human therapeutics. These models are used to model the human immune system in scenarios of health & pathology.

Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as The Jackson Laboratory, Trans Genic, Inc., Axenis S.A.S, Ingenious Targeting Laboratory, Vitalstar Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Humurine Technologies, Harbour Antibodies BV, Genoway S.A., Horizon Discovery Group PLC, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., etc.

Regional Analysis

Global Humanized Mice Model Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The North America is the leading humanized mice model market is anticipated to account for the largest market share of the market in the year 2020. Due to the increase in biomedical research, preclinical activities by Contract Research Organizations and pharmaceutical research & development, continued & responsible use of animals ensured by animal care organizations, the rise in monoclonal antibody production in the United States along with growing stem cell research as well as government support for the development of protein drugs in this region.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Cell-based Humanized Mouse Model

CD34

PBMC

BLT

Genetic Humanized Mouse Model

By Application

Immunology & Infectious Diseases

Neuroscience

Oncology

Hematopoiesis

Toxicology

Others

By End User

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

