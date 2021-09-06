Humate Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications, And Growth Forecast To 2028

Humate is the comprehensive market research report which studies the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, emerging trends, and competitive landscape of Humate industry. By taking into see explicit base year and noteworthy year, computations in the report have been performed which deciphers the market execution in the estimate a long time by giving data about what the market definition, claHumateifications, applications, and engagements are. Besides, the report revises general market conditions, estimates market share and poHumateible sales volume of Humate industry, figure out the probable market for a new product to be launched and discover the most appropriate method for the distribution of certain product.

Companies Mentioned: Koppert Biological Systems, Valagro, Biolchim SPA, FMC Corporation, Haifa Group, UPL, Bayer AG, Sikko Industries Ltd., Novihum Technologies GmbH, Humintech. A, Borregaard, QINGDAO FUTURE GROUP CO., LTD, Promisol, BioLine Corporation, Humic Growth Solutions Inc., ACTAGRO, Rovensa, TAGROW CO., LTD., Cifo Srl and Loveland Products, Inc

Humate market will grow at a rate of 11.21% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Rise in the demand for sustainable agriculture acts as a vital factor driving the growth of humate market.

Potassium humate is defined as the potassium salt of humic acid. It is manufactured commercially by alkaline extraction of brown coal (lignite) Leonardite which is to be used mainly as a soil conditioner. The extraction is performed in water with the addition of potassium hydroxide (KOH), sequestering agents and hydrotropic surfactants and heat is used to increase the solubility of humic acids and hence more potassium humate can be extracted.

Type of Humate Market: Powder, Flake, Spherical

Application of Humate Market: Pharmaceutical, Agriculture Use Fertilizer, Feed Additive, Others

