Hundreds of people demonstrate in Kabul

Kabul (AP) – In the Afghan capital Kabul, hundreds of people demonstrated against Pakistan and the Islamist Taliban militants.

Men and women marched through the city center on Tuesday, shouting chants directed against the neighboring country and expressing indirect criticism of the Islamists. Local media reported brief arrests of their employees by Taliban security forces.

Protesters were holding signs reading “Pakistan – Pakistan – out of Afghanistan” or “Freedom”, as shown in television footage. According to a BBC reporter, protesters claimed Pakistan had helped the Taliban conquer Pandjir province, which fell to Islamists on Monday after days of fighting. Many also referred to the visit of Pakistani ISI intelligence chief Faeez Hamid, who met Taliban leaders in Kabul on Sunday and Monday.

Many Afghans think Pakistan is entangled

Many Afghans, including former government officials, express the belief that Pakistan supported the Taliban and aided them in their latest military campaign in which they took control of the country by force. Islamabad denies it.

In a video of the protest shared on Twitter, a man said: “This is Kabul, men and women are on the streets singing against Pakistan and the Taliban.” “Freedom” calls can again be heard. These are probably an indication of support for Akhmad Massud, who led the National Armed Resistance Front in Punjir and who has been in hiding since the Taliban took control of the province by force. On Monday he called all Afghans for a national uprising in an audio message and soon after only tweeted the word “freedom.”

Several local TV stations and media said their employees had been arrested by the Taliban for several hours. ToloNews said a cameraman was released after nearly three hours and his camera and footage of the protest returned to him.

A foreign reporter tweeted a video showing the Taliban firing in the air to drive out the protesters. In the video commentary, he writes that the Islamists also beat protesters. A video shared on social media shows a Taliban fighter beating up several women. Videos and information cannot be independently verified.

Protests were also reported in the town of Mazar-i-Sharif in the north and Ferus Koh in central Afghanistan. A civil rights activist from Ferus Koh said the Taliban banned local media from covering the protest.

There had been several protests in Afghanistan since the Islamists came to power. Tuesday’s demonstration in Kabul was the biggest and most important to date.

Ahead of a humanitarian donor conference for Afghanistan scheduled for Monday, the United Nations Office for Emergency Relief (OCHA) has reported a need of $ 606 million for the country by the end. of the year. “Basic services in Afghanistan are collapsing. Food aid and other vital supplies are running out, ”OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke said in Geneva on Tuesday. Aid organizations want to use the money to save nearly eleven million people from hunger and ensure their survival.

During a visit to the Gulf emirate of Qatar on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was in contact with the Taliban to evacuate more people from the country. The aim is for other charter flights to leave the country safely. The Taliban have promised to let anyone with travel documents leave Afghanistan. Blinken also praised Qatar’s role in the evacuations in recent weeks. No country has done more than Qatar. Blinken is traveling to Germany, where he wants to visit the US military base in Ramstein in Rhineland-Palatinate and meet Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) on Wednesday.

About 90 asylum applications from Afghans

Some of the Afghans evacuated by the US military want to stay in Germany as refugees. Of the thousands who were previously housed at the US military base in Ramstein, around 90 have so far applied for asylum, a spokesperson for the Federal Home Office said on Tuesday. According to the Federal Interior Ministry, a total of 34,103 Afghans had arrived in Ramstein on Monday morning. Of those evacuees, 20,943 people had been airlifted to the United States at that time.