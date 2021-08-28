Hurricane Ida continues its course towards Louisiana

(Washington) Hurricane Ida, which took off from the Cuban coast on Saturday morning, continued its course towards Louisiana, where it was supposed to hit land on Sunday at the end of the day with the force of a “major hurricane” and “extremely dangerous” warned the American Weather Service.

“The people of Louisiana have until dark to prepare for Hurricane Ida,” recommended the governor of this southern US state, John Bel Edwards, on Saturday and warned of “serious consequences across the state.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) warns on the coast of Louisiana from Saturday evening winds that correspond to those of a tropical storm between 60 and 120 km / h. possible “.

Most of the storm passed in western Cuba, where “Ida will continue to bring heavy rainfall on Saturday,” which could cause flash floods and mudslides, the Center American Hurricane (NHC) warns.

On Sunday, the coasts of Louisiana and neighboring Mississippi could experience “potentially fatal sea-level floods,” warns the NHC, “with potentially catastrophic wind damage,” causing Ida to sink into the earth.

The latest NHC bulletin “continues to predict that Ida will reach Category 4 before landing” on a scale of 5. It could then potentially carry winds in excess of 200 km / h.

Joe Biden approved a declaration of emergency for Louisiana on Friday to provide “state assistance” to the preparedness effort, with voluntary and compulsory evacuation orders being issued in some areas.

On the Pacific front, Storm Nora turned into a hurricane overnight and, according to NHC forecasts, is expected to hit land in the Mexican states of Jalisco and Nayarit.

Nora is expected to tour the Mexican coast, moving north, bringing with it heavy rainfall that can lead to “potentially fatal flash floods and mudslides,” the NHC notes.