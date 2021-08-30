Hurricane Ida continues its threatening course in Louisiana

(New Orleans) Hurricane Ida continued its threatening course in Louisiana on Sunday evening, sixteen years after the devastation of Katrina over which it has power.

Posted on Aug 29, 2021 at 9:42 am Updated at 9:32 pm

Daxia ROJAS with Valentin GRAFF in Washington Agence France-Presse

Classified in Category 4 upon arrival on the Louisiana coast, Ida moved to Category 3 in the early evening, the same category as Katrina, who devastated this southern state in 2005.

“Ida is a dangerous category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale (out of 5). A rapid weakening is expected for the next day, but Ida is expected to remain a hurricane through tonight, ”the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest bulletin.

The NHC warned of the “fatal risk” posed by the hurricane and urged residents of the affected areas to “take all necessary measures to protect their lives and property”.

At 7 p.m. local time, Ida was still making progress with winds of 195 km / h, a little less violently than when she landed just before noon (5 p.m. GMT) in Port Fourchon, about 160 km south of New Orleans.

“It’s a potentially fatal cyclone,” said President Joe Biden, who visited the headquarters of the US Crisis Management Agency (FEMA) on Sunday and urged the population to take the threat seriously.

PHOTO SAUL LOEB, AFP

“It’s a potentially fatal cyclone,” said President Joe Biden, who visited the headquarters of the US Crisis Management Agency (FEMA) on Sunday.

In New Orleans, gusts of wind swept through deserted streets, all shops, gas stations and houses were barricaded, the French quarter emptied, as AFP found on site.

Power outages

“Once the hurricane is over, you have to be ready to stay at the shelter you are in for at least 72 hours,” said State Governor John Bel Edwards at a conference.

On CNN, the governor estimated that the costly levee system built after the devastation of Katrina in 2005 should “hold”.

PHOTO PATRICK T. FALLON, AFP

It is pouring rain on Canal Street in New Orleans.

PHOTO MICHAEL DEMOCKER, USA TODAY NETWORK, VIA REUTERS

Waves crash against the New Canal Lighthouse on Lake Pontchartrain.

PHOTO GERALD HERBERT, RELATED PRESS

A man takes a photo near Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans.

PHOTO ERIC GAY, RELATED PRESS

Classified in Category 4 upon arrival on the Louisiana coast, Ida moved to Category 3 in the early evening, the same category as Katrina, who devastated this southern state in 2005.

1/4

According to the specialized site poweroutage.us, more than 700,000 households could be without electricity in the evening. The sea level was more than a meter and a half above its usual high average in several places, according to the NHC.

In a neighborhood to the east of the city, a few hours before Ida’s arrival, the residents had finished their preparations. Charles Fields therefore stored his garden furniture in his house. “I’m not sure I’m ready, but we have to face it,” he said.

“We’ll see how it holds,” said this resident, who found himself with more than three meters of water in his living room during the passage from Katrina.

130 km away, in the capital Baton Rouge, a curfew has been imposed on the entire city west of the Mississippi from dusk to dawn.

“Don’t go out”

Ida “will be one of the most powerful hurricanes to hit Louisiana since at least the 1850s,” warned John Bel Edwards on Saturday.

“Don’t go out,” hammered the American weather services all weekend, recommending residents to seek refuge in a windowless room in their place of residence and to be sealed there.

The memory of Katrina, who hit land on August 29, 2005, exactly 16 years ago, is still painful in Louisiana: More than 1,800 people died and storms caused tens of billions of euros in damage.

PHOTO ERIC GAY, AP

In the French Quarter in New Orleans, a section of roof was blown away by the wind.

“I know it is very painful to think that another major storm like Hurricane Ida could hit land this anniversary,” said John Bel Edwards. “But we’re not the same state as we were 16 years ago, we have a system to reduce the risk of hurricanes. ”

The White House announced on Sunday that federal agencies have dispatched more than 2,000 emergency specialists, including search teams, as well as water, food and power generators.

Local authorities, the Red Cross and other organizations plan to open “dozen of shelters for at least 16,000 people,” the White House added on Sunday.

Hurricane Ida and Delta variant

As the surface of the oceans warms up, hurricanes get stronger, according to scientists. In particular, they pose an increasingly significant risk to coastal communities falling victim to underwater phenomena exacerbated by sea level rise.

And the hurricane hits a region already on health alert: the Delta variant hit the hardest-vaccinated Louisiana and brought the hospital system to its knees, with nearly 2,700 hospital patients and as many daily deaths as the peak of the pandemic.

The storm is therefore coming at “a very difficult time,” said the governor, and “is extremely difficult for us as the hospitals are so full of COVID-19 patients.”

“Make sure you wear a mask and try to keep your distance,” Joe Biden, who declared a state of emergency in Louisiana, reminded residents who were forced to go to shelters.