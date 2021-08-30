Hurricane Ida hit New Orleans hard

One of the strongest storms to ever hit the United States crossed the Louisiana coast on Sunday. Hurricane Ida cut electricity from all of New Orleans, ripped roofs off its track and reversed the course of the Mississippi in one of the most important industries in the country.

Hundreds of thousands of people in New Orleans were without electricity, which deprived them of air conditioning and cooling in the sweltering summer heat.

The Category 4 storm occurred on the same day as Hurricane Katrina, which devastated Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier. Ida hit about 45 miles west of where Katrina first landed.

Wind speeds of 230 km / h make Ida the fifth strongest hurricane that has ever hit the country. It was classified in Category 3 a few hours later with wind speeds of no more than 193 km / h when it blew inland.

The hurricane swept wetlands in southern Louisiana, threatening more than 2 million people in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas.

“It’s going to be a lot louder than what we normally see and, frankly, if you were to plot the worst possible path for a hurricane in Louisiana it would be very, very close to what we see,” said Governor John Bel Edwards. The Associated Press.

Louisiana residents woke up to a monster storm after the strongest winds in Ida rose 72 km / h in five hours. The hurricane hit some of the warmest ocean waters in the world in the northern Gulf of Mexico.

The wind tore the awnings, water from Lake Ponchartrain overflowed New Orleans, and the boats peeled off their anchors. The New Orleans Coast Guard office has been contacted more than a dozen times about lost barges, said Petty Officer Gabriel Wisdom.

“The storm surge is just huge. We can see that the roofs of the port buildings have been blown up in many places, ”said Governor Edwards after watching live video of the Port Fourchon area when Ida struck.

Officials said the hurricane’s rapid increase from a few thunderstorms to a major hurricane in just three days left no time to organize a mandatory evacuation for New Orleans’ 390,000 residents. Mayor LaToya Cantrell urged residents on Sunday to stay at the shelter.

The region where the storm was worst includes petrochemical sites and large ports that could suffer significant damage. It is also a region that is already experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 infections due to low vaccination rates and the highly contagious Delta variant.

New Orleans hospitals wanted to weather the storm despite running out of beds, and nearby hospitals also have very little space to admit new patients.

Shelters for those who have left their homes risk becoming breeding grounds for new infections.

Weather forecasts have warned that winds above 185 km / h are threatening Houma, a town of 33,000 that supports oil rigs in the Gulf.

The hurricane also threatened the state of Mississippi, where Katrina destroyed homes by the sea.

Systems under surveillance

Katrina caused 1,800 deaths in New Orleans from failed levees and catastrophic flooding. An infrastructure official pointed out that the city is in “a very different place than 16 years ago”.

The dyke system had been massively overhauled since Katrina, the deputy head of infrastructure Ramsey Green had assured before the hurricane.

Although water may not penetrate the levees, he argued that the city’s underfunded and neglected network of pumps, underground pipes, and surface canals likely couldn’t keep up if predictions of rainfall of up to 50 centimeters were true.

The Louisiana Department for Environmental Quality has been in contact with more than 1,500 oil refineries, chemical plants and other sensitive facilities and will respond to pollution leaks or reported oil spills, said department spokesman Greg Langley. He said the agency will deploy three mobile air surveillance laboratories to sample, analyze and report threats to public health after the storm.

Louisiana’s 17 refineries account for nearly a fifth of the United States’ refining capacity, and its two liquefied natural gas export terminals supply about 55% of the country’s total exports, according to the US Energy News Agency. Government statistics show that, according to energy company S&P Global Platts, 95% of oil and gas production in the Gulf Coast region was halted when Ida hit land on Sunday.

Louisiana is also home to two nuclear power plants, one near New Orleans and another about 27 miles northwest of Baton Rouge.

President Joe Biden approved the emergency declarations for Louisiana and Mississippi prior to Ida’s arrival. He said Sunday that the country will pray for the best for Louisiana and “put all its energy into rescue and recovery efforts” once the storm is over.

Governor Edwards has warned his state that it may be preparing for a week-long recovery from the hurricane.