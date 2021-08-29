Hurricane Ida hits land in Louisiana

(New Orleans) Hurricane Ida, which was classified as “extremely dangerous”, hit land shortly before noon (5 p.m. GMT) in Louisiana and brought winds of up to 150 mph, US meteorological services said.

Posted on Aug 29, 2021 at 9:42 am Updated at 1:08 pm

Daxia ROJAS with Valentin GRAFF in Washington Agence France-Presse

Ida landed near Fort Fourchon, south of New Orleans, 16 years after Hurricane Katrina in the southern United States.

In New Orleans, the largest city in the state, showers and strong gusts of wind swept through deserted streets on Sunday morning. Most of the shops were boarded up with wooden boards and sandbags.

Most of the residents followed the instructions of the authorities, evacuated or sealed their homes, while Ida feared catastrophic damage.

In a neighborhood to the east of the city, some residents were busy with the preparations. Charles Fields kept all of his patio furniture in his house. “I’m not sure I’m ready, but we have to face it,” he said.

“We’ll see how it holds,” said the one who found himself in his living room when Katrina walked through with more than three meters of water.

Shops are barricaded on Canal Street

“Don’t go out”

Ida, which intensified overnight in Category 4, “will be one of the most powerful hurricanes to hit Louisiana since at least the 1850s,” warned Governor John Bel Edwards.

“Don’t go out,” hammer the US meteorological services, recommending that residents hide in a windowless room in their apartment and seal it for the next 24 hours.

The memory of Katrina, who hit land on August 29, 2005, exactly 16 years ago, is still painful in Louisiana: More than 1,800 people died and storms caused damage in the tens of billions.

“I know it is very painful to think that another major storm like Hurricane Ida could hit land this anniversary,” said John Bel Edwards. “But we are no longer the same state as we were 16 years ago, we have a system to reduce the hurricane risk,” he noted, emphasizing that this system was being “put to the test”.

Southern Louisiana could endure further devastation and flooding, with up to 50cm of rain expected in places.

Hurricane Ida and Delta variant

President Joe Biden announced in a televised address on Saturday afternoon that hundreds of emergency specialists were being deployed and that water, food and electricity generators were in place.

Local authorities, the Red Cross and other organizations plan to open “dozen of shelters for at least 16,000 people,” the White House added on Sunday.

As the surface of the oceans warms up, hurricanes get stronger, according to scientists. In particular, they pose an increasingly significant risk to coastal communities falling victim to underwater phenomena exacerbated by sea level rise.

And the hurricane threatens a region that is already on high alert: the Delta variant hit the toughest part of Louisiana, vaccinating little and bringing the hospital system to its knees, with nearly 2,700 hospital patients and as many daily deaths as the peak of the pandemic.

“If you have to go to a shelter, be sure to wear a mask and try to keep your distance,” recalled Joe Biden, who declared a state of emergency in Louisiana.