Hurricane Ida intensifies dangerously as it approaches Louisiana

(New Orleans) Hurricane Ida intensified dangerously with winds of 209 km / h on Sunday as it approached Louisiana in the southern United States, exactly sixteen years to the day after the devastation caused by Katrina.

The shops barricaded with wooden boards and sandbags, the residents of New Orleans, the largest city in the state, followed the instructions of the authorities, evacuated or sealed their homes, as Ida feared the catastrophic damage.

“Big Hurricane Ida continues to intensify […] it is now a dangerous category 4 hurricane, “expected to hit the Louisiana coast in the afternoon, the American Hurricane Center (NHC) wrote on its website.

PHOTO MARCO BELLO, REUTERS

The residents of New Orleans prepared on Saturday for this extreme climatic episode that raises fears of catastrophic damage.

The memory of Katrina, who hit land on August 29, 2005, exactly 16 years ago, is still painful in Louisiana: More than 1,800 people were killed and the weather caused tens of billions of euros in damage.

“We’re trying to barricade the store from the hurricane so the water doesn’t get in and people don’t try to rob us,” said Austin Suriano on Saturday. The young man and his 16-year-old brother helped their father install large sheets of plywood in the family’s watch shop near one of New Orleans’ main thoroughfares.

“Everyone’s scared because it’s Katrina’s birthday and people didn’t take it seriously at the time,” Austin said. Eric Suriano, 60, will never forget Katrina: “It was the nightmare of my life”.

PHOTO MANUEL BALCE CENETA, AP

President Joe Biden during his televised address on Hurricane Ida

President Joe Biden, who asked residents to prepare during a televised address on Saturday afternoon, announced the dispatch of hundreds of emergency specialists and the installation of water, food and power generators.

“If you have an evacuation order or can go, PLEASE LEAVE. Conditions are going to be devastating, ”pounded the National Weather Service on Twitter.

“Time is against us,” said LaToya Cantrell, mayor of New Orleans, a city that could be badly hit by the hurricane.

PHOTO MATTHEW HINTON, AP

Boats and trailers are seen on the side of Louisiana Highway 46 as their owners take them to a safe area as Hurricane Ida approaches.

Small damage in Cuba

Ida spent Friday evening on the southwest coast of Cuba and did little damage there when thousands of people were evacuated and the electricity was cut off preventively.

It then continued on its way and intensified on Saturday during the lunch break in a category 2 of 5 hurricane, with gusts of wind already reaching 160 km / h. During the night it was then in Category 3, then 4, with wind speeds of 209 km / h, according to the NHC.

“I know it is very painful to think that another major storm like Hurricane Ida could hit land this anniversary,” said Governor John Bel Edwards. “But we are no longer the same state as we were 16 years ago, we have a system to reduce the hurricane risk,” he noted, emphasizing that this system was being “put to the test”.

PHOTO DAVE MARTIN, AP

The 8th station in New Orleans was flooded after Hurricane Katrina on August 29, 2005.

Southern Louisiana could endure further devastation and flooding, with up to 50cm of rain expected in places.

As the surface of the oceans warms up, hurricanes get stronger, according to scientists. In particular, they pose an increasingly significant risk to coastal communities falling victim to underwater phenomena exacerbated by sea level rise.

PHOTO STEVE HELBER, RELATED PRESS

Mississippi residents prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida and Delta variant

“Long-term blackouts are almost certain,” warned Collin Arnold, a New Orleans official, adding, like the others, “I beg you to take this storm seriously.”

About 10,000 electricity grid operators are already ready to respond to blackouts and they will soon double, said John Bel Edwards. The Louisiana National Guard was mobilized.

The hurricane threatens a region already on health alert: the Delta variant hit the toughest part of Louisiana, vaccinating little and bringing the hospital system to its knees, with nearly 2,700 hospital patients and as many daily deaths as it did at the height of the pandemic.

“If you have to go to a shelter, be sure to wear a mask and try to keep your distance,” recalled Joe Biden, who declared a state of emergency in Louisiana.