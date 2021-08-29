Hurricane Nora downgraded to tropical storm

(Mexico City) Hurricane Nora was downgraded to a “tropical storm” on Sunday after hitting Mexican coasts in the Pacific Ocean and overnight the Mexican state of Jalisco, causing significant damage, according to the US Hurricane Center (NHC).

Posted on Aug 29, 2021 4:38 PM

“The tropical storm is moving northwest, near the coast of west-central Mexico,” said NHC. It causes “heavy rains and floods,” he added.

On Sunday at 6 p.m. GMT, Nora was 135 km from Mazatlán (Sinaloa) and 300 km from Cape Saint Luc (Baja California), the NHC announced and, according to the NHC, was moving at 20 km / h with wind speeds of up to 110 km / h to the northwest the same source.

Nora will continue her journey for the next few days “along the coast of Mexico and very close to her”.

Then a hurricane, Nora hit land near Tomatlan, Jalisco at midnight GMT before continuing its orbit towards Nayarit.

Nora had caused damage in Jalisco, particularly in Cihuatlan, during the night. Authorities said on Sunday that “around 500 homes have been flooded by the El Pedregal stream in San Patricio, Melaque y Villa Obregon”.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities in Jalisco had asked residents to stay at home and Puerto Vallarta International Airport has been closed since Saturday afternoon.

A total of 15 emergency shelters were built and rescuers were dispatched to help the population.

A week ago, Mexico was hit by Hurricane Grace, which landed in Veracruz (east) as a Category 3 hurricane.

Grace’s Passage left 11 dead in this state and that of Puebla (center). Damage with torn roofs, damaged roads and power outages has been recorded in the center and east of the country.

Grace had hit Mexico twice, the first time on the Caribbean coast without causing any loss or major damage, then two days later, which became a “major” Category 3 hurricane, struck the state of Veracruz with winds of 205 km / h. before weakening and moving towards the Pacific on Sunday.