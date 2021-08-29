Hurricane Nora hits Mexico a week after Grace’s Passage

(Mexico City) A week after Grace’s death, Hurricane Nora hit Mexico on Saturday evening and hit land in the state of Jalisco on the Pacific coast, accompanied by heavy rains.

Posted on Aug 28, 2021 at 4:13 pm Updated Aug 29, 2021 at 12:21 pm

The eye of the hurricane, category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale with a 5, landed near Tomatlan, Jalisco at midnight GMT. It will continue on its way towards Nayarit, ”said the National Weather Service (SMN).

According to the latest bulletin from the American Hurricane Center (NHC), the hurricane caused “very heavy rainfall on the coasts of the states of Jalisco and Nayarit overnight and could extend to Sinaloa at night”.

150 to 250 mm of rain has already fallen in the region, and waves reach 3 to 5 meters on the beaches of Colima and Jalisco, the SMN said.

The hurricane caused some damage in Jalisco, where authorities reported a landslide on a national road, as well as damaged houses in Cihuatlán and fallen trees that resulted in the closure of a section of the highway.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities in Jalisco had asked residents to stay at home and Puerto Vallarta International Airport has been closed since Saturday afternoon.

Fifteen shelters were set up and rescuers were dispatched to help the population.

“Parallel to the coast”

At 3 a.m. GMT on Sunday, the hurricane was 85 km south / southeast of Puerta Vallarta, Jalisco, and 485 km from Cabo San Lucas, Baja California. It was traveling north at a speed of 26 km / h, accompanied by sustained winds at 130 km / h, according to the NHC.

The eye of the hurricane “will continue to move near the coast of Mexico” for the next few hours before moving “parallel to the coast of Mexico” through the Gulf of California, the NHC said. However, the American Hurricane Center does not rule out the possibility that Nora could change direction inland and disintegrate.

Mexico was hit by Hurricane Grace a week ago, which hit land as a Category 3 hurricane in Veracruz, east. Damage was also recorded in the center and east of the country, with torn roofs, damaged roads and power outages.

Grace had touched Mexico twice, the first time on the Caribbean coast, without causing loss or major damage; two days later, it hit the state of Veracruz as a “big” Category 3 hurricane with winds of 205 km / h, before weakening on Sunday and moving towards the Pacific.