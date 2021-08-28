Hurricane Nora intensifies on the coasts of Mexico

(Mexico City) Hurricane Nora intensified on Saturday in the Pacific near the coast of Mexico and led to torrential rains in the states of Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán, said the American Hurricane Center (NHC) and Mexican authorities.

The Heart of Nora, a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Scale with a 5 (out of 5), was heading towards the state of Jalisco, according to the center.

At 6 p.m. GMT on Saturday, the hurricane was 155 km from Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco, and 405 km from Cabo San Lucas, Baja California, moving at 12 mph accompanied by winds. according to the American Hurricane Center.

Nora will move closer to the coasts of Mexico and could be “very close” to the western part of the state of Jalisco during the night from Saturday to Sunday, the center warned.

The hurricane will approach the mouth of the Gulf of California on Sunday, the organization added.

Conagua, Mexico’s meteorological agency, has warned that Nora will continue to bring “torrential” rainfall of 150 to 250 mm and waves of up to 4 to 6 meters in the states of Colima, Jalisco and Michoacán.

Mexico was hit by Hurricane Grace a week ago, which hit land as a Category 3 hurricane in Veracruz, east.