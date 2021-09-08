“I am a feminist,” says Angela Merkel

(Berlin) Chancellor Angela Merkel described herself as “feminist” on Wednesday and said that she had developed further in the aim of equality between men and women.

Posted on Sep 8, 2021 at 2:29 pm

“Essentially (feminism) it means that men and women are equal in terms of participation in social life, in all life. And in this sense I can say yes today, so I’m a feminist, ”said Merkel during a conversation with the Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

PHOTO ROLF VENNENBERND, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Angela Merkel took part in a discussion with the Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in Düsseldorf.

“For me, the word ‘feminism’ is actually associated with a particular movement that has fought very hard to put (justice) on the social agenda,” she explained.

While she has to surrender power after 16 years in the Chancellery at the end of the parliamentary elections on September 26, she is speaking so openly for the first time on this question, which she has so far always bypassed.

Ms. Merkel was interviewed by the German journalist Miriam Meckel, who had asked her the same question a few years earlier without giving such a clear answer.

“Back then I was a bit shy on stage (where the interview was taking place), but this is better reflected today. And with that in mind, I can say yes, we should all be feminists, ”she said.

“I have to say that something has changed in our country, at least in Germany. I would not have noticed 20 years ago if only men had participated in a panel discussion. Today I no longer find that acceptable. Something would be missing ”, she welcomed the social developments.

Merkel will not run for a fifth term at the age of 67, but her conservative camp will be weakened by the general election at the end of September, for which her party’s candidate, Armin Laschet, has great difficulties in the polls.