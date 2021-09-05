“I was lucky,” says the head chef of a restaurant in the World Trade Center

“It wasn’t my fate that morning. I was just lucky to have survived ”. At around 8 a.m. on September 11, 2001, Michael Lomonaco did not go straight to the 107th floor of the North Tower of the World Trade Center, where his Windows on the World restaurant was located.

“The glass of my glasses was scratched and I had to replace it,” he remembers the visit to the optician in the basement of the tower. A few minutes before he leaves the store, he feels the shock when the plane hits the first of the twin towers.

