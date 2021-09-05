“I was lucky,” says the head chef of a restaurant in the World Trade Center

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 5, 2021
1

Unfortunately, your browser does not support videos

“It wasn’t my fate that morning. I was just lucky to have survived ”. At around 8 a.m. on September 11, 2001, Michael Lomonaco did not go straight to the 107th floor of the North Tower of the World Trade Center, where his Windows on the World restaurant was located.

Posted on Sep 5, 2021 at 8:15 am

“The glass of my glasses was scratched and I had to replace it,” he remembers the visit to the optician in the basement of the tower. A few minutes before he leaves the store, he feels the shock when the plane hits the first of the twin towers.

See it on video …

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 5, 2021
1
Photo of uadmin

uadmin

Related Articles

Photo of California | The gigantic fire continues its destruction

California | The gigantic fire continues its destruction

August 6, 2021
Photo of new guide for devices not suitable for dark skin –

new guide for devices not suitable for dark skin –

July 31, 2021
Photo of Afghanistan is waiting for a new government

Afghanistan is waiting for a new government

September 2, 2021
Photo of Vaccination rate almost 90% | Ireland lifts almost all restrictions at the end of October

Vaccination rate almost 90% | Ireland lifts almost all restrictions at the end of October

August 31, 2021
Back to top button