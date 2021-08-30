IAEA: North Korea appears to ramp up controversial reactor

Has North Korea stepped up its nuclear reactor again? A report by the International Atomic Energy Agency raises concerns.

Seoul / Vienna (dpa) – According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), North Korea may have restarted the nuclear reactor at its controversial Yongbyon nuclear center.

With a power of only five megawatts, the reactor is small, but it can supply plutonium for the production of atomic bombs. “Since early July 2021, there have been signs, including drainage of cooling water, coinciding with reactor operation,” reads an IAEA report on developments in North Korea since. September 2020.

South Korea initially declined to confirm IAEA information on the reactor. The government is monitoring North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic activities in close cooperation with the United States, a spokesperson for the Union Ministry said on Monday. The IAEA report was presented to the agency’s board of governors on Friday.

In addition, according to the report, the Yongbyon Radiochemical Laboratory, which serves as a facility for reprocessing spent fuel rods from cranes, operated from mid-February to early July. References to reactor and laboratory processes are “deeply concerning”. In its observations, the IAEA relies on purchased images taken from commercial satellites. An independent review of nuclear activities in North Korea has not been possible since the country expelled the country’s international nuclear inspectors a few years ago.

In March, experts at the North Korean news site “38 North” at the Stimson Center in the United States reported on the lab processes. Thus, images had already shown in January that North Korea was preparing for the restart. The reprocessing process produces, among other things, plutonium.

The country is subject to international sanctions because of its nuclear weapons program. An internal UN report in February said North Korea was continuing the program despite sanctions.