Ice Cream Market: Growth, Industry Size, Share, Key Players, Analysis Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Ice Cream Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global ice cream market size reached a value of US$ 65.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 83.7 Billion by 2026.

Ice cream is a milk-based frozen dessert that is a rich source of calcium, folate, thiamine, niacin, phosphorus, riboflavin, and vitamins A, C, D, E, K, B-6 and B-12. It commonly involves the use of cream, sugar, sweeteners, food colorings, butterfat, eggs, fruits, and artificial or natural flavorings in its preparation. Having a smooth and creamy texture, it is widely available in numerous flavors, including vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, butterscotch and chocolate chip and can be stored in a refrigerator over an extended period of time.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Ice Cream Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing uptake of convenience foods, including ice creams, by the masses. This is supported by rapid urbanization, the inflating disposable income levels of individuals and their shifting dietary preferences. There has also been a rise in the preference for online food delivery services across the globe, which has facilitated the sales of desserts and beverages, such as cakes, waffles, milkshakes, sundaes, cold coffee and floats, wherein ice creams are used as an essential ingredient in the preparation. The market is further driven by the introduction of numerous innovative flavors, such as mint chocolate, coffee, cheesecake and tiramisu, that are expected to cater to the diverse taste preferences of the customers. Moreover, several key players have launched healthy low-fat and sugar-free variants in the market. They are also introducing lactose-free ice creams, which are gaining widespread preference among the vegan and lactose-intolerant consumers. In line with this, there has been a considerable rise in the demand for ice creams with natural and organic ingredients, which is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include significant growth in the dairy industry and the escalating preference for premium ice creams among the masses.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Flavor:

Vanilla

Chocolate

Fruit

Others

Market Breakup by Category:

Impulse

Take-Home

Artisanal

Market Breakup by Product:

Cup

Stick

Cone

Brick

Tub

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Ice Cream Parlors

Online Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global market has been analyzed in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

