Iceland: the government coalition should hold the majority

A day before the elections in Germany, people also voted in Iceland. Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir has to accept losses – but a majority for the current coalition might be possible.

Reykjavik (dpa) – In the general elections in Iceland, despite the defeats of Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir’s party, a majority for the previous government coalition emerges.

The first partial results from different Icelandic regions indicated on Sunday evening that Jakobsdóttir’s left-green movement lost several percentage points, while its smaller allies, the Peasant-Liberal Progress Party, could win. The most powerful force will probably be the conservative independence party of Minister of Finance and former head of government Bjarni Benediktsson, who is also part of the coalition.

Iceland’s Althing parliament – one of the oldest parliaments in the world – has 63 seats. 32 are therefore necessary for a majority. The final election result should not be known until Sunday morning.

Iceland’s North Atlantic island with around 360,000 inhabitants was ruled by Jakobsdóttir for four years. After the last parliamentary elections in 2017, the leader of the Left-Greens formed an unusual coalition across the political center with the Independence Party and the Progress Party. Polls had previously indicated that it could be a difficult situation with a renewed majority for these three parties.