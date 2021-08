Ida will be “extremely dangerous” when it hits the American coast

(Miami) Hurricane Ida could intensify and become “extremely dangerous” if it hits the southern coasts of the USA, particularly Louisiana and Mississippi, with winds of more than 200 km / h, warned the US meteorologists on Friday.

Posted on Aug 27, 2021 at 5:50 pm

“Hurricane Ida could hit land as a Category 4 hurricane,” on a scale of 5, ahead of “extremely dangerous,” according to the American Hurricane Center.