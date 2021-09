Aktion Kornblume “, Aktion Neues Leben” and “Aktion Blümchen” – almost every border district had its own common name for large-scale relocations in early October 1961. “Aktion fresh air” was called in the Karl-Marx- District from Stadt and in the districts of Erfurt, Magdeburg, Suhl, Gera, Rostock and Schwerin about 3,200 people had to move.The most violent was the district of Sc …