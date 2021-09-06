Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, New Technology, Challenges and Trends Analysis till 2028

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment is a type of interstitial lung disease in which the lung tissues become scarred and changes lung’s ability to function normally. It is a progressive disease, over months to years, the normal lung tissue is replaced by more heavily scarred lung tissue, which makes it difficult to breathe and deliver needed oxygen to the body. Cause of disease may be smoking, genetics or working around dust or fumes for long period. The symptoms of disease are dry cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and weight loss.

The idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market is expected to grow exponentially in the forecast period owing to the factors such as growth in prevalence of fibrotic disease, increasing geriatric population and increase in cigarette smoking population. Furthermore, the introduction of effective drug treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Some of the Prominent/Emerging Players in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market:

AdAlta Limited, ANGION BIOMEDICA CORP., Biogen, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cipla Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, MediciNova, Inc., Promedior, Inc., Prometic Life Sciences Inc.

The global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug type, formulation and distribution channel. Based on drug type, the market is classified as pirfenidone and nintedanib. Based on formulation the market is bifurcated into tablets and soft capsules. On the basis of distribution channel the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market is classifies as hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy.

