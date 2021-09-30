Illegal funding | Sarkozy, sentenced to one year in prison, will appeal

(Paris) Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced on Thursday to one year in prison for illegally funding his lost 2012 presidential campaign in the Bygmalion case, which he will appeal.

Posted on Sep 30, 2021 at 5:44 am Updated at 11:34 am

Marie DHUMIèRES and Alain JEAN-ROBERT Agence France-Presse

Seven months ago he was the first former President of the Fifth Republic to be sentenced to imprisonment – three years, two of which were suspended – for corruption and influence in the so-called “wiretapping affair”. He also appealed against this judgment.

“President Sarkozy, with whom I have just spoken on the phone, has asked me to appeal, which I will do immediately,” said his lawyer Thierry Herzog at the exit of the courtroom of the Paris court.

The former head of state was not present to hear the verdict. During the five weeks of negotiations from May to June, he had only traveled once on the day of his questioning.

A general murmur went through the courtroom at the time his verdict was pronounced, more violent than the prosecution requested (one year including six months probation).

The court requested that it be set up directly at home under electronic surveillance. Nicolas Sarkozy will not wear a bracelet immediately, however, as the appeal is suspended and does not apply until the second trial.

“Better than others”

“The pronounced penalty is the maximum of the penalty incurred,” emphasized Me Herzog. “President Sarkozy has never asked to be treated better than anyone else, but he has no reason to be worse off.”

In its judgment, the court took the view that the former tenant of the lysée (2007-2012) had “continued” with the organization of electoral meetings and had requested one per day, although he had been warned “in writing of the risk of prosecution” Overflow, then the actual overflow.

“It was not his first election campaign, he had experience as a candidate, he rightly knows his way around,” said President Caroline Viguier.

The former head of state “knew the legal limit” of the approved spending. “He deliberately did not exercise any control over the costs incurred.”

They amounted to a total of 42.8 million euros, almost double the statutory upper limit at the time.

Unlike his 13 co-defendants – former campaign and party executives, accountants, and executives from Bygmalion, which organized the election rallies – Sarkozy was not blamed for the double-invoicing system that was supposed to hide the explosion of approved campaign spending attributing them to the UMP.

The other defendants were all found to varying degrees guilty of involvement in “illegal campaign financing” and of involvement in the conduct of the fraud. “They fabricated forged documents”, “validated false invoices” or “participated in the creation of a forged election campaign account,” the court said.

During the trial, only four defendants – three ex-Bygmalion executives and Jérôme Lavrilleux, the campaign’s deputy director – had partially acknowledged their responsibility. The others had “seen nothing, knew nothing, heard nothing,” the public prosecutor mocked.

They were sentenced to sentences greater than those required by prosecutors, ranging from two to three and a half years, some of which were suspended.

All harsh penalties will be adjusted directly, under electronic home surveillance, the president said.

“Fatigue”

Jérôme Lavrilleux, who was sentenced to three years in prison, including one year on probation, announced that he had no intention of appealing his conviction “for the time being”. “I’m sick of it all,” he told reporters.

The former board members of Bygmalion and Mr Sarkozy’s party (the Union for a People’s Movement, today Les Républicains) also have to pay the party a total of more than 80,000 euros for the damage suffered.

At the hearing on the day of his interrogation, Mr. Sarkozy had completely denied everything.

“There were false bills and fictitious agreements, it’s true,” but “the money wasn’t in my election campaign, otherwise it would have been seen,” said the former head of state, who believed that Bygmalion was founded by people who are very close Rival Jean-François Copé – had “eaten up” in his campaign.

His defense asked for his release.

The absence of Nicolas Sarkozy at the hearing during the majority of the trial had denounced the prosecution, who had assessed that it was “above the battle”.

Prosecutor Vanessa Perrée brought the “complete casualness” of those who “visibly regretted nothing” “like the casualness in his election campaign” to life.

The scandal, exposed two years after Mr Sarkozy’s defeat, had sparked several political outbursts on the right.

The condemnation of the former president has generated much reaction on the right. The two 2022 presidential candidates Valérie Pécresse and Xavier Bertrand expressed their “friendship” and the President of the Republicans in the Senate Bruno Retailleau regretted the “unusual and exorbitant harshness” of the judgment.