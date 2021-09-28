Illegal migrants | France is putting pressure on the Maghreb for deportations

(Paris) France pounded the Maghreb on the table by announcing on Tuesday that it would reduce the number of visas issued, given the renewed nervousness in relations with these countries. The measure obliges right-wing and far-right voters to immigrate within seven months of the presidential election.

Posted on Sep 28, 2021 at 3:32 pm Updated at 4:57 pm

Gaëlle GEOFFROY Agence France-Presse

The issuing of visas for nationals of Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia who “refuse” to issue the consular identity cards required for the repatriation of immigrants who have returned from France will be tightened in a few weeks, government spokesman Gabriel Attal told Europe 1.

The “drastic”, “unprecedented” decision was “made necessary by the fact that these countries do not accept to take back nationals that we cannot and do not want to keep in France,” he said, confirming an imminent decline of 50% in the country Number of visas for nationals of Morocco and Algeria and of 33% for those of Tunisia.

Paris claims to have shown patience on the issue since the first negotiations in 2018. Accused by rights and rights of not having expelled enough, he points out the responsibility of the three countries. “There was a dialogue, then there were threats. Today we are putting this threat into practice, ”emphasized Mr. Attal.

Referendum on immigration

Morocco, through its Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, has taken note of a decision which it describes as “unjustified” and which “does not correspond to reality”.

According to the Interior Ministry, which AFP informed on Tuesday, between January and July 2021, Algeria issued a total of 31 consular passes for 7,731 OQTFs and carried out 22 expulsions, or an execution rate of 0.2%. This rate is 2.4% in Morocco and 4% in Tunisia.

Emmanuel Macron, who at the beginning of his five-year term in office had promised a 100 percent execution rate for escapes to the border for all countries combined, called on his government “very quickly” in June. Priority: the deportation of irregular aliens who have committed acts of terrorism or who have been registered for radicalization, as well as those who have committed crimes and crimes and other serious crimes.

The announcement comes on the day of the presentation of her referendum draft on immigration by the right-wing extremist presidential candidate Marine Le Pen. “Since January, 99.8% of the expulsions pronounced against Algeria have not been carried out. The government will have waited until September to take action against the issuance of visas, ”the latter criticized on Twitter.

The question of migration dominates the presidential pre-election campaign, especially with the appearance of the polemicist Éric Zemmour on the stage front, who takes up the issue of the “great replacement” of the European population by an immigrant population.

“We are in the election campaign. There is a race to the right, ”estimates Béatrice Hibou, research director at the CNRS and a specialist in Morocco. “There have always been tensions surrounding migration policy. But they are managed diplomatically, without much publicity, ”she continues, qualifying the announcement as“ shocking ”and“ eligible to vote ”.

“Stability” of the Maghreb

Vincent Geisser, a researcher at CNRS and a specialist in the Arab and Muslim world, observes that it intervenes in a tense diplomatic context that “outrageous” statements do not help.

“These very harsh words will cause a lot of disapproval in the Maghreb,” while by then there had been a “good understanding” of migration and terror problems that the French government believes are linked, he continues.

Relations between Paris and Rabat are parasitized by the Pegasus affair, named after spyware that Morocco has been accused of using, which Rabat has denied.

Relations with Algeria remain complicated, particularly because of the issue of memory. In June the Algerian President Albdemadjid Tebboune again called for recognition of the events during the colonization (1830-1962). Emmanuel Macron has taken a number of symbolic acts in recent months, including, in early September, asking for “forgiveness” from the Harkis, Muslim auxiliaries who fought alongside the French army during the Algerian War (1954-1962).

The context is complicated by Algeria’s break in relations with Morocco, in which Paris pleads for a “dialogue” in the interests of “stability” in the Maghreb.

As far as Tunisia is concerned, France has so far underlined “the need to maintain calm and the rule of law” following the coup of President Kais Saied, who has just given himself the executive power he has just strengthened at the expense of government and parliament.