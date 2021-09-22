Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future| Agilent Technologies, Inc.,Takara Bio, Inc.,Illumina Inc.
Global Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market was valued at USD 116.2 million in 2020 and is expected to reach 180 million by 2027 at a CAGR 7.6% 2020-2027.
The Immune Repertoire Sequencing is defined as a rate and sensitive platform technology with less fitfall. It is used in biomarker discovery to improve the success rate & cost effectiveness of rational drug development. Also, they are used in the variety of applications such as cancer immunotherapy, asthma & allergies, infectious diseases research and many more.
Global Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market Key Players
Various key players are listed in this report such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., ArcherDX, Inc., Illumina Inc., Roche Holding AG, CD Genomics, Atreca, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd., Qiagen N.V., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Takara Bio, Inc., etc.
Regional Analysis
The Global Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The North America region is expected to held a dominant position in the overall immune repertoire sequencing market over the forecast period, due to the high presence of key industry players in this region. Further, Europe region is expected to gain momentum over the forecast period, due to the increase in funding by the government bodies to support international innovative projects & marketable innovative products, processes, and services, in order to cater unmet medical need.
Market Segmentation
By Product Type
- Assay Kits
- TCR kits
- BCR Kits
- Instrument
- NGS
- PCR
By Application
- Biomarker Discovery
- Cancer Immunotherapy
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Vaccine Development and Efficacy
- Transplant Rejection &Tolerance
- Infectious Diseases
- Other
By End User
- Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Companies
- Diagnostics Labs
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
