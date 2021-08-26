Immunoassay Market Heightened Revenue of US$ 37,987.8 Mn with leading key Players – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Quidel Corporation

The Immunoassay Market is US$ 21,800.0 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 37,987.8 Mn by 2027.

Immunoassay is used to measure the concentration of small molecules such as lipids, protein, nucleic acids, etc. in solutions using antigen-antibody reactions. It is majorly used to detect several infectious disorders like dengue, hepatitis, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Increasing incidences of infectious diseases such as HIV is the primary global public health issue. In 2018, the World Health Organization (WHO) having claimed that more than 32 million HIV people are diagnosed, out of which 770,000 people died. At the end of 2018, around 1.7 million people were reported to be newly infected globally, including 62% of adults and 54% of children.

Europe is the one of the largest geographic market and is expected to be the significant revenue contributor in forecast period. The region has witnessed several technological advancements in the field of healthcare by the incorporation of advanced immunoassay in order to increase the efficiency of diagnostics in the region. The growth is driven by factors such as the rise in the demand for diagnostic tools, stringent regulations pertaining to disease diagnoses, and increase in the investment for research and development in the European countries.

Immunoassay Market Top Leading Vendors :-

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott

Siemens

bioMérieux SA

BD

Danaher Corporation

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Quidel Corporation

IMMUNOASSAY – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Immunoassay Market – By Product

Reagents & Kits

Analyzers & Instruments Open-Ended Systems Closed-Ended Systems

Software & Services

Global Immunoassay Market – By Technology

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assays (ELISA)

Fluorescence

Chemiluminescence

Rapid Test

Western Blot

Enzyme-linked Immune Absorbent Spot (ELISPOT)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Global Immunoassay Market – By Application

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Oncology

Cardiology

Endocrinology

Infectious Disease Testing

Autoimmune Diseases

Other Applications

Global Immunoassay Market – By End User

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Clinical Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

Academic Research Centers

Others

The overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the Synthetic Stem Cell market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.

Immunoassay Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Immunoassay Market reports provides a comprehensive overview of the global market size and share.

The report also contains market revenue; sales, Immunoassay Market production and manufacturing cost that could help you get a better view on the market. The Report Focuses on the key global Immunoassay manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

