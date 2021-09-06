Immunohematology Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Immunohematology Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global immunohematology market reached a value of US$ 2.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Immunohematology refers to a branch of medical sciences that studies the reactions between blood antigens, antibodies and blood proteins in relation to immune response. It is essential in blood banking, wherein it is used to prepare blood components for transfusion and reducing transfusion-related fatalities, like HIV and thalassemia. Immunohematology also forms a critical element of the development of transfusion medicine.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/immunohematology-market/requestsample
Market Trends:
The global immunohematology market is primarily driven by the growing instances of hematological disorders around the globe. The market growth is further supported by public and private investments to increase the number of blood banks and awareness programs regarding blood donation and screening. Furthermore, improvements in healthcare infrastructure and the development of next-generation immunohematology devices have enhanced the efficacy of the diagnosis and minimized analysis time and the risk of human errors. Moreover, the development of innovative transfusion systems and fully automated instruments are expected to create a positive outlook for the market.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2MCFW5p
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- Abbott
- Antisel
- BD (Becton Dickinson and Company)
- Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,
- Grifols S.A.
- Merck KGaA
- MTC Invitro Diagnostics AG
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc (The Carlyle Group)
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, technology, application, end -user and geography
Breakup by Product:
- Analyzing Systems
- Reagents and Consumables
Breakup by Technology:
- Biochips
- Gel Cards
- Microplates
- Polymerase Chain Reaction
- Erythrocyte-Magnetized Technology (EMT)
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Blood-Related Disorders
- HIV
- Hepatitis
- Blood Transfusion
- Others
Breakup by End-User:
- Hospitals
- Blood Banks
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Others
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Reports by IMARC Group:
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/indoor-lbs-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fleet-management-system-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/off-the-road-tire-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/oncology-molecular-diagnostics-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/agroscience-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/femtocell-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dental-practice-management-software-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/fish-protein-hydrolysate-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/lymphoma-treatment-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01-6197128
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/odor-control-system-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800