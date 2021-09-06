Immunohematology Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Immunohematology Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global immunohematology market reached a value of US$ 2.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Immunohematology refers to a branch of medical sciences that studies the reactions between blood antigens, antibodies and blood proteins in relation to immune response. It is essential in blood banking, wherein it is used to prepare blood components for transfusion and reducing transfusion-related fatalities, like HIV and thalassemia. Immunohematology also forms a critical element of the development of transfusion medicine.

Market Trends:

The global immunohematology market is primarily driven by the growing instances of hematological disorders around the globe. The market growth is further supported by public and private investments to increase the number of blood banks and awareness programs regarding blood donation and screening. Furthermore, improvements in healthcare infrastructure and the development of next-generation immunohematology devices have enhanced the efficacy of the diagnosis and minimized analysis time and the risk of human errors. Moreover, the development of innovative transfusion systems and fully automated instruments are expected to create a positive outlook for the market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Abbott

Antisel

BD (Becton Dickinson and Company)

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

Grifols S.A.

Merck KGaA

MTC Invitro Diagnostics AG

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc (The Carlyle Group)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, technology, application, end -user and geography

Breakup by Product:

Analyzing Systems

Reagents and Consumables

Breakup by Technology:

Biochips

Gel Cards

Microplates

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Erythrocyte-Magnetized Technology (EMT)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Blood-Related Disorders

HIV

Hepatitis

Blood Transfusion

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

