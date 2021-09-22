Impact of Covid-19 Global ATM Managed Services Market with Top Keyplayers- AGS Transact Technologies Ltd, Diebold Nixdorf, Cardtronics, Euronet Worldwide, Inc

The latest report on the ATM Managed Services Market, as found on Qualiket Research website, is an extensive study of the market dynamics that are impacting both present market and the upcoming one. The market dynamics are expected to offer lasting impression on the holistic growth of the market. This has been analyzed well by adept market reviewers with immense knowledge and expertise in the subject. The study would bring along factors and figures to measure the track the market would take during the forecast period of 2021-2027. The ATM Managed Services Market report enriched with various driving and restraining factors that have their core in volume-wise and value-wise analysis. Several other aspects have been included to measure the growth chart of the ATM Managed Services Market and they are various projections, demographic changes, historic details, and others. At the same time, the ATM Managed Services Market would include the tactical moves launched by market titans to solidify their own stand in the market and ensure a comprehensive overcoming of barriers posed by various market deterrents.

ATM managed services are professional and secured providers of several features as well as customized services for ATM machines. These services help in improving efficient transaction processing, network connectivity, hardware maintenance, and customer experience as well. Several financial institutions, banks and other entities partner with ATM managed service providers to maintain their ATM installations and services for the machines.

Increase in prevalence of ATMs in public and commercial places over the past few years which is expected to propel the global ATM managed services market growth. Also, rise in number of ATMs is another driving factor which has outpaced the demand of ATM managed services. Furthermore, ATM managed services provide additional advantages including improved operational profit and loss, compliance with new regulations, and others which are expected to fuel the global ATM managed services market growth. Moreover, security of ATM booths is major concern for banks. These services also help banks in order to update security technology and improve safety level of ATM. This feature of ATM managed services is anticipated to boost the demand for these services in upcoming years.

An increase in demand for cashless transactions and digital payments by government and bank will reduce the use of ATMs which expected to hamper the global ATM managed services market growth over the forecast period.

Market key Players

The key companies are profiled in the global ATM managed services market report such as AGS Transact Technologies Ltd, Diebold Nixdorf, Cardtronics, Euronet Worldwide, Inc, Fiserv, Inc, Hitachi Payment Services Pvt. Ltd, FUJITSU, NCR Corporation, Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd, and NHAUSA.

Market Taxonomy

By ATM Type

Conventional ATM

White Label ATM

Cash Dispenser

Black Label ATM

Smart ATM

By Service

Electronic Journal & Content Management System

First Line ATM Maintenance

ATM Service & Repair

ATM Deposit Automation

ATM Transaction Processing

Cash Management

Cash Reconciliation Services

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

