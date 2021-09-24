Impact of covid-19 on Europe Hyperspectral Imaging Market Research Insights, Statistics Report, Future Scope, Growth Opportunity Analysis to 2027

Europe hyperspectral imaging market is valued at US$ 2939 in 2020 and it is expected to reach at US$ 5810.6 Mn by 2027, growing at CAGR of 10.4 % during 2021-2027.

Factors such as the growing industrial applications of hyperspectral imaging and increasing funding and investments are driving the growth of the Europe hyperspectral imaging systems market.

Hyperspectral imaging (HSI) is a combination of activities through which images are captured, and spectral radiance values are assigned to each pixel via various wavelengths of the electromagnetic spectrum under visible and infrared regions. Sensors offer information on hundreds of narrow wavelength bands of the composite. The pixels are sorted & characterized using statistical analysis with the help of a software classifying among the groups of pixels.

Hyperspectral Imaging System (HSI) is defined as an innovative technology which used to acquire & analyze images of an object. With continuous advancements in hardware & software for image processing as well as analysis, it is increasingly being used in a number of research projects. Hyperspectral imaging offers various advantages, such as higher specificity & granularity, higher image acquisition speed as compared to other spectral imagers & non-invasive imaging. Hyperspectral cameras can improve the identification & classification of object which captures unique spectral fingerprint of an object, revealing very detailed information and it is used in space borne application, agriculture, mineral surveillance, homeland surveillance, optical sorting, endoscopy and other research activities. It is mainly used in military surveillance to detect military camouflage, landmine detection, target identification, detection of anomalies and changes within multiple acquisitions.

Market key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Cubert-GmbH, Surface Optics Corp, EVK DI Kerschhaggl GmbH, IMEC, Inno-spec GmbH, Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S, LemnaTec GmbH, SPECIM Spectral Imaging Ltd, Headwall Photonics Inc., and Telops Inc.

Market Segmentation

By Product

  • Cameras
  • Accessories

 

By Technology

  • Pushbroom
  • Snapshot
  • Other Technologies

 

By Application

  • Military Surveillance
  • Remote Sensing  (Agriculture, Mining, Mineral Mapping, Environmental Monitoring, Others)
  • Life Sciences & Medical Diagnostics
  • Machine Vision & Optical Sorting
  • Other Applications

 

By Country

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Turkey
  • Switzerland
  • Norway
  • Sweden
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Denmark
  • Finland
  • Iceland
  • Poland
  • Luxembourg
  • Netherlands
  • Belgium

