Impact of Covid-19 On Global Electric Three-Wheeler Market 2021 | Enormous Growth With Recent Trends & Demand By Top Vendors Goenka Electric Motor Vehicles Private Limited, Piaggio & C. SpA, Terra Motors Corporation

Global Electric Three-Wheeler Market Analysis to 2028 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Electric Three-Wheeler industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Electric Three-Wheeler Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. Electric Three-Wheeler Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

According to the new research report titled “Electric Three-Wheeler Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis,” published by The Insight Partners, the market is expected to reach US$ 756.52 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Electric Three-Wheeler Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Goenka Electric Motor Vehicles Private Limited, Piaggio & C. SpA, Terra Motors Corporation, Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd., LOHIA AUTO INDUSTRIES, Bodo Vehicle Group Co. Ltd., Nobe Cars, Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, E-Tuk Factory BV, JIANGSU KINGBON VEHICLE CO. LTD

India is one of the largest shareholders in the electric three-wheelers market in Asia Pacific. The low-emission vehicle industry in the country is growing rapidly on the back of favorable initiatives by governments as well as notable presence of manufacturers such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Atul Auto, Piaggio, and Lohia Auto. The Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles II (FAME II) Scheme, with a budget of USD 1.4 billion, was announced with a fund allocation of USD 1.19 billion for providing upfront discounts on EV purchases and USD 1.9 million for promoting the implementation of charging infrastructure.

The UN Environment is extending help to electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler projects in eight countries in Africa and Asia—Vietnam, Ethiopia, Thailand, Morocco, the Philippines, Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda.

It also provides the overview and forecast for the global market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Further, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the supply shortage, affecting the assembly of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in all the regions. About the two-thirds of the auto production in China was directly affected by the business shutdown, which had an adverse impact on the market suppliers as well. Therefore, the COVID-19 outbreak has limited the operations of the automotive manufacturing industry in APAC, which is limiting the growth of the electric three-wheelers market.

