Impact of COVID-19 on Lead Mining Market Report- Manufacturers, Type and Application | South32, Industrias Penoles, Boliden AB

provides a comprehensive coverage on the global lead industry. It provides historical and forecast data on lead production by country, production by company, reserves by country and world lead prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global lead industry. It further profiles major lead producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.

Global lead production is expected to recover by 4.6% to reach 4,690.3kt in 2021, after registering an estimated 5% decline in 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The most significant declines were observed in Peru and China – globally, almost 50% of lead originates from these two countries. The temporary suspension of several mines, including the Raura, Uchucchacua, Milpo No.1 and Atacocha, and the El Porvenir, Bismark and Francisco I, Madero, Antamina, Aguilar and Tara mines, among others – coupled with mine-specific issues such as a pit failure at Vedantas Skorpion mine, a breakdown in the ore conveyor belt at the Bolidens Tara mine and an illegal blockade at the Americas Gold and lead Corp.s San Rafael mine – disrupted supply. Global lead production over the forecast period is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5%, to reach 5.2Mt in 2025. China, Australia, Russia and Canada will be the key contributors to this growth.

