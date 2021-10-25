Impact of COVID-19 on Life Science Analytics Industry 2021 Market Challenges Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2028

Life science analytics is used for capitalizing on big data to increase the global collaboration based on accurate clinical research information. The life sciences analytics helps to standardize the clinical trials data and validate its adherence. Advanced analytics aids in early detection of potential risks and also enables to proactively address them.

Key Market Competitors: Global Life Science Analytics Market:

IBM

Oracle

SAS Institute Inc.

Accenture

IQVIA

Cognizant

MaxisIT

TAKE Solutions Limited

Wipro Limited

SCIOInspire, Corp

The growth of the life science analytics market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing need for improved data standardization. Moreover, use of analytics in precision & personalized medicine, and increasing focus on improving patient outcomes also likely to add new opportunities for the global life science analytics market over the forecast period.

On the basis of type the market is segmented into predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics and descriptive analytics. By component, the life science analytics market is segmented as services and software. Based on end user the market is segmented as pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research centers, medical device companies and third-party administrators.

The Life Science Analytics Market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as increasing ageing population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, up surge in healthcare costs, and developments in technology. Moreover, increase of big multi-service ambulatory care centers and growth in healthcare investments offer growth opportunities in the Life Science Analytics Market.

The "Global Life Science Analytics Market Analysis to 2028" is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a focus on the global Life Science Analytics Market trend. The global Life Science Analytics Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

