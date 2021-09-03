Impact Resistant Glass Market Key Players Analysis – with top players Asahi Glass, Nippon Sheet Glass (NSG), Saint-Gobain etc.

Impact Resistant Glass is comprised of two sheets of glass bonded together with a protective interlayer. Laminated glass is the primary hurricane barrier used in impact resistant windows. Laminated glass is also used in the windshields of cars.Asia Pacific was the largest market for impact resistant glass in 2016. India and China are major markets for impact resistant glass due to growing construction and infrastructure development activities, increasing automotive production, and rising installations of solar panels in both countries.

The prime objective of this Impact Resistant Glass report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography.

By Market Verdors: Asahi Glass, Nippon Sheet Glass (NSG), Saint-Gobain, Guardian Industries, Fuyao Glass, Central Glass, Sisecam Group, Taiwan Glass, Vitro, CGS, Xinyi Glass, Cardinal Glass, Schott, China Luoyang Float Glass Group, Qingdao Kangdeli Industrial

The global Impact Resistant Glass market was valued at 1881.8 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.41% from 2020 to 2027.



By Types:

Polyvinyl Butyral Interlayer

Ionoplast Polymer Interlayer

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Interlayer

By Applications:

Construction & Infrastructure

Automotive & Transportation

By Region:

 North America (U.S., Canada)

 Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia)

 Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

 Middle East & Africa

