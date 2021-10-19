Impact/Shock Recorders Market To Witness A Substantiation Between 2017-2025

Impact/Shock Recorders Market: Introduction

Logistics play a vital role in today’s world and proficient planning and execution are required to maintain timely delivery and safe courier. When it comes to transport, many critical or fragile articles, sturdy mountings and sophisticated equipment are required for the consistent monitoring of the shipment. Many cargos must be transported under certain conditions. In most cases, shipments are equipped with impact or shock recorders and data loggers which record every movement and give real time inputs to the foreperson. An impact or shock recorder is a special device which measures the magnitude of impact form each direction and records acceleration. Logistic companies often face challenges related to product damages in transit, repercussions of which are to be borne by the company in the form of reputation and financial losses. Data gathered from impact recorders helps companies assess the real cause of failure and is also useful when making insurance and warranty claims.

Impact/Shock Recorders Market: Dynamics

Heavy machineries involving power transformers, wind turbines, reactors, etc. require intensive monitoring and care during transport as the product can undergo catastrophic deformation due to even a minor jerk or braking. Such machines and carriers are frequently equipped with impact or shock recorders, data loggers, environmental analyzers and other intelligent devices which can constantly monitor and record events in time and frequency domain.

Impact recorders are generally categorized into two categories – electromechanical-based impact recorders and electronic impact recorders. Electromechanical impact recorders generally consist of spring tensed styluses and a plotting paper which keeps on rolling while the needle plots the trends along the X, Y and Z axis. However, there are many problems associated with this device, such as high rate of mechanical failures allied to functioning of mechanism and difficulties in manual data interpretation.

The electronic type, on the other hand, consists of an electronic circuit which is equipped with various sensors that record the dynamics and level of impact while in transit. These recorders record and represent data in both frequency and time domain. Electronic impact recorders are battery powered and can last for several months. Also, modern impact recorders are assisted by GPS and a real-time feedback system for tracking and remote monitoring of consignments. However the main disadvantage of electronic impact recorders is loss of complete data in case of any electronic or memory fault.

Impact/Shock Recorders Market: Segmentation

Based on Type Electromechanical Impact Recorder

Electronic Impact Recorder Peak Acceleration Recorders Waveform Recorders

Based on Technology Recorder only

Multi-featured Applications Transport/Logistics

Mining

Lab Testing/Research Automotive/Accidental research Military/Explosive research Bridge or Structural Assessment



Impact/Shock Recorders Market: Regional Outlook

The trend of installing impact recorders is highly prevalent in various European countries and North America, both of which hold a larger pie in the global impact recorder market share. With growing research and innovation activity and proficient logistic practices, Asia pacific is emerging as the hotspot for market players operating in this market.

At country level, China, followed by the U.S., is anticipated to hold a predominant share in the global market while Europe is anticipated to hold a significant share in terms of overall market value.

Impact/Shock Recorders Market: Key Players

Global impact/shock recorders market involves the participation of a large number of small and medium scale players and is anticipated to be consolidated by major brands. Some of the key player serving their products in the market are Mobitron AB, Shockwatch Pty Ltd, LogicLadder Technologies Private Limited, Msr Electronics GmbH, IOG Products, LLC, Sentest Co. Ltd., Diversified Technical Systems, Inc., among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

