Imprisoned in Israel | Palestinian MP released

(Ramallah) The Palestinian MK Khalida Jarrar, one of the most prominent representatives of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), was released on Sunday after serving a two-year sentence in an Israeli prison.

Posted on Sep 26, 2021 at 2:33 pm

Ms. Jarrar, 58, was arrested by Israeli forces in October 2019 at her home in Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank, during an operation against various Palestinian figures.

This operation came after the death of a 17-year-old Israeli woman who was killed in an attack in the occupied West Bank attributed by the Israeli army to the PFLP, a Marxist movement considered “terrorist” by Israel and the United States European Union.

Accused of involvement in PFLP activities, Khalida Jarrar was sentenced to two years in prison by an Israeli military tribunal last March after pleading guilty in a hearing. Including the time he was in pre-trial detention prior to his sentencing, his release was scheduled for these days.

Immediately after she was released from prison and transferred to Ramallah in the West Bank, the Israel-occupied Palestinian Territory, Ms. Jarrar visited the grave of her daughter Suha, a Palestinian activist who died suddenly in July at the age of 31, an AFP photographer said .

After her daughter died, Palestinian NGOs requested Israel to temporarily release Khalida Jarrar so she could attend the funeral, but that request was denied.

In a statement, the PFLP welcomed the release of Khalida Jarrar, described as “a comrade in combat who embodies the most wonderful example of patience and perseverance”.

Several PFLP officers are held in Israeli prisons and Ms. Jarrar has been detained several times.

She was arrested by Israel in July 2017 and held in administrative detention for 20 months, a measure that allows the Israeli authorities to detain people for several months, which can be extended indefinitely, without telling them the reasons.