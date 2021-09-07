Improving the Church with the Laity – The Pope Wants a Global Process

Rome (dpa) – Pope Francis wants to open the Catholic Church to the laity to have their say and start a synodal process.

“The Church of God has been called to a synod,” says a document presented to the Vatican on Tuesday in preparation for the World Synod of Bishops in 2023. All believers are called to work for the future development of the Church. The document speaks of a process “in which everyone can participate and no one is excluded”.

In general, synodality means that the future of the Church is discussed on the broadest basis possible with the participation of non-clerics. The Vatican repeatedly uses the term “Synodal Way” as used in the Catholic Church in Germany. However, it is questionable whether the Pope understands that this means anything similar to German Catholics. For a year and a half, they have been discussing the place of women, ecclesiastical sexual morality, power and priestly celibacy, and they also want to move the reform forward very concretely.

Is there now a similar attempt at reform in the world Catholic Church based on the German model? Germany is a country that has embarked on such a process, said the canon lawyer at the University of Erfurt and advisor to the Synod of Bishops, Myriam Wijlens. But other countries like Australia or Ireland have also initiated such processes. The Dutchwoman hopes that in a first stage of listening, from October to April 2022, the experiences of the dioceses of the whole world will come together and that the world church will be able to “be inspired” by them.

Abuse and corruption are also discussed in the Vatican document: “But we cannot hide from the fact that the church itself has to counter the lack of faith and the corruption in itself,” he said of self-criticism. Above all, we cannot forget the sufferings of minors and vulnerable people they suffered because of “sexual abuse of power and conscience” on the part of clerics and religious.

The German Bishops’ Conference (DBK) and the Central Committee of German Catholics (ZdK) assessed the document as confirmation of their reform journey. DBK chairman Georg Bätzing spoke of a “milestone”. ZdK President Thomas Sterberg said: “The fact that the Vatican formulates this synodality represents a royal road for the Church gives me hope that the people of God will truly listen to the beliefs of the people of God. According to his own statement, Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich sees “a lot of commonality” with the Synodal Path in Germany. “The path of the universal Church is towards a“ Synodal Church ”. This step will no longer be withdrawn, even if the Synod of Bishops is over in 2023. ”

Doubts among German bishops

In fact, there are doubts among the German bishops as to the extent to which the Pope actually supports their course. Many fear that the Pope will want to hear several voices, but in the end everything will remain the same. There is almost a consensus that this would cause disillusion and frustration among the mass of German believers.

Concerns also emerge at one point in Bätzing’s statement when he writes that the Vatican document states that the consultation phase is not about producing documents, but rather letting dreams germinate. “The Pope told me something similar last year in a conversation on our synodal path,” Bätzing said. “Pope Francis is authentic, but it immediately raises the question of effectiveness, because the Synodal Way – whether global or in Germany – must remain concrete.”

Theologian Daniel Bogner told the German News Agency that the Vatican document reflected “the specifically Roman understanding of synodality.” The main objective is to listen to each other better. “The Roman position does not start deep enough, because there is no critical discussion of the hierarchical constitutional structure of the church,” Bogner criticized. “The fact remains that church members should be consulted in more detail, but decisions are ultimately made by ordained ministers alone.” The document thus reveals a fundamental weakness of Pope Francis’ approach: “He makes suggestions in the right direction, but he stops halfway.