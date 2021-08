In Kabul. an explosion could be heard

(Kabul) According to AFP journalists, an explosion was heard in Kabul on Sunday afternoon, three days after a fatal attack on the Afghan capital’s airport, where Westerners are completing their evacuation operations.

Following this attack by the Islamic State Group in Khorasan (EI-K), US President Joe Biden warned that his troops would be released on March 31.