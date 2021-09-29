In Kabul, the Taliban discover the joys of fairs

“It’s Afghanistan! », Calls out a Taliban fighter, who takes a seat on a somewhat rickety pirate ship at a fair in western Kabul with his comrades laughing out loud.

Posted on Sep 29, 2021 at 2:37 pm

James EDGAR Agence France-Presse

Their Kalashnikovs or MP4 submachine guns hang over their shoulders, the soldiers cling to the colorful steel benches that come and go, scarves and turbans in the wind.

A rocket launcher that one of them had been rocking in his arms a few minutes earlier ended up lying on the ground. As a precaution.

The mood among these Taliban is cheerful, six weeks after the arrival of the Islamist movement in the Afghan capital and its return to power, 20 years after being driven out by American and international interventions.

Since then, the population has feared a return to the fundamentalist regime that he imposed in the 1990s when most entertainment such as music, photography, television or even kites were banned.

The Islamists this time tried to reassure the Afghans and the international community by assuring them that they would be less strict than in the past. But their promises leave the observers skeptical.

These Taliban, aged 18 to 52, have fun in this small amusement park near Lake Qargha on the outskirts of Kabul.

Usually the place attracts families and children who can enjoy themselves on the rides or the Ferris wheel.

Since the seizure of power, thousands of Taliban have arrived in Kabul from all over the country, and often also from the country.

In a small group, most of them discover a fair for the first time.

At the end of the three-minute round, these seasoned fighters clap, laugh and smile. And the rocket launcher finds its owner’s arms.

On the picturesque shores of the lake, other Taliban board swan-shaped pedal boats as the sun sets behind the surrounding hills.

Without ever giving up their guns, the two of them set off on their little pink, blue, green or yellow boats towards the middle of the lake and burst into laughter when they rush on them.

For some in camouflage clothing, for others in traditional costume, they then pose with automatic rifles in hand for photos that their friends take on the stony bank.

A dozen elderly Taliban took advantage of the moment to pray between two boats on the pier where they laid their scarves on the ground.