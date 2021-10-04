In New York, recovery for street vendors is long overdue

(New York) His kiosk looks tiny in the middle of the tall, glass-clad buildings of Manhattan: Abdul Rahman, an Afghan salesman who arrived in New York in 1992, shut down during the pandemic and has resumed the dotted service, on the image of a district in which the offices are still almost impossible to occupy.

Posted on Oct 4, 2021 at 1:12 pm

Andréa BAMBINO Agence France-Presse

Coffee, muffins, bananas, hard-boiled eggs: like him, thousands of street vendors who are emblematic of New York’s sidewalks hoped that business would finally return to normal in September.

That is far from the case. “My sales are 20, 30% compared to before the pandemic,” notes Abdul Rahman, 44, who stands in front of the display that displays donuts and other sweet pastries next to a vat of coffee that he entrusts.

With a wave of his arm, he points to a long line of customers who once lined up in front of his travel shop.

Small aluminum-colored mobile kiosks are part of the New York landscape like yellow taxis.

According to associations helping them, there are 20,000 street vendors in the megalopolis, many of them immigrants, for whom it is the only way to earn money and not have a permit.

At Abdul Rahman’s booth, the town hall permit is clearly visible, as is a photo of his three children, all of whom were born in the United States.

It’s been 20 years since the Afghan, who came to New York in 1992 to flee the war in his country, settled on this sidewalk on Whitehall Street south of Manhattan.

A good location, at the foot of office buildings, near a subway exit, and not far from the platforms from which the tourist-filled ferries to the Statue of Liberty depart and return, as well as the boats that carry workers from Staten Island.

Don’t stay at home

Some customers are loyal, like Mike Reyes, a maintenance worker who says he comes every morning. “We need affordable products like donuts or coffee ($ 1.25). It’s very expensive in the city. For me, these people (street vendors, editor’s note) are indispensable, ”he explains.

But tourists are still missing and due to the delta variant “people work a lot from home”.

According to a survey by the Partnership for New York City, only 23% of the million office workers in Manhattan had returned to the site in August, and employers were betting 41% at the end of September, much less than the two-thirds expected in May.

“NY” cap on his head, black mask on his mouth, Abdul Rahman is hoping for a return to normal “in October … or January”. “I can hold out when business picks up. But I don’t know what will happen in the future, ”he worries and explains that he depends on his wife’s salary as a teacher to support the family.

In the near future, and after fifteen months of inactivity due to COVID-19 during which he has been able to get public aid, he prefers to come and work from Nassau County on east Long Island, where he lives.

This forces him to get up at 2:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. “Better than nothing,” he says, although his best earnings between $ 800 and $ 900 “a good week” are still in distant memory. “If I stay home what do I do?” There is too much pressure ”.

After 20 years of work, Abdul Rahman is considering retraining, especially since his back hurts.

“My wife is trying to help me get a job driving school buses, but it’s only part-time,” he explains. And then: “I know everyone here, I’ve been here for twenty years. It’s a lifetime ”.