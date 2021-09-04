In old Aleppo, long-established businesses are threatened with emigration

In old Aleppo, long-established businesses are threatened with emigration

(Aleppo) Restoration work has been completed in Khan al-Harir, a souk in Aleppo’s old town. But the merchant Ahmed al-Cheb’s joy is clouded by the absence of his sons, who have to leave Syria during the war.

Posted September 4, 2021 at 11:00 am

Maher AL MOUNES Agence France-Presse

Elegant arcades of ocher stone overlooking cobbled streets, shops with wrought-iron wooden facades.

After years of destructive fighting, Khan al-Harir (silk market in Arabic) has been given a makeover in the northern metropolis of Syria, which was the country’s economic heartbeat before the war began in 2011.

The souk, located in the UNESCO-protected old town, was restored by the state-supported Syrian NGO Syria Trust for Development in cooperation with the Aga Khan Foundation and the Aleppo governorate.

“The renovation work has been completed, which is a good thing,” Cheb told AFP.

“But that’s not all: we want our children to take over these shops,” sighs the fifty-year-old in front of his fabric shop.

He sends photos of Khan al-Harir to his older Nabhane on his cell phone: Installed in Algeria for three years, he started in the textile trade with his two brothers.

“Very difficult economic situation”

Hundreds of business people and wealthy traders from Aleppo left the country after 2011 and relocated their activities to Egypt, Iraq or Turkey.

While some have been betting on a return to Syria, where the economy remains at half-mast, the majority stayed abroad, threatening the sustainability of trade and crafting traditions in Aleppo, which for centuries attracted traders from around the world.

“My children are in Algeria. The children of others are in Egypt or in Erbil, ”says Cheb in Iraq.

He himself inherited the shop from his father, who has a portrait on the wall.

“Many professions are at risk of disappearing if children keep emigrating and leaving,” he adds.

After Aleppo was completely retaken by the Syrian army and its Russian allies at the end of 2016, major reconstruction projects are long overdue, despite some initiatives by individuals or organizations.

Dozens of shops and cafes have reopened in Khan al-Harir. But other parts of the old town also still show the scars of devastating battles.

Under an arch decorated with white and black stones, Ahmed Al-Damlakhi, 65, greets neighbors, some of whom he has not seen for years.

Workers unload rolls of cloth in his brother’s shop, who emigrated to Turkey.

“The reopening of the souk makes me optimistic (..), but there is a lack of traders and their capital, scattered in Arab countries where they started their business,” says Damlakhi.

“The economic situation is very difficult today,” he complains and also remembers that the tourists have still not returned.

“Import barriers”

He points to western sanctions, “obstacles to import and export”.

“As long as these conditions have not changed, it will be difficult for my brother and his sons to return,” he adds.

The war that killed nearly half a million people drove millions of displaced and refugees into exile. The conflict has destroyed the country’s infrastructure. According to the UN, more than 80% of the population live below the poverty line.

Old Aleppo used to be famous for its market hall, the largest in the world with 4000 stalls and 40 caravanserais.

But according to UNESCO, during the war, when the old town was one of the main front lines in Aleppo, around 60% of this market was badly damaged and almost 30% completely destroyed.

The restoration work on Khan al-Harir with 60 stalls took almost a year.

“We have struggled to contact dealers overseas, some of whom have no one to manage their business here,” admits Jean Maghamez, who heads Syria Trust Development’s Aleppo office.

His organization wants to restore two more souks. But “we cannot act alone,” argues Maghamez. “We need everyone to work together.”